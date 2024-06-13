The Big Picture A world premiere exclusive Inside Out 2 popcorn bucket showcases the control panel in Riley's mind & comes with a cup holder.

Although average viewers may not get this collectible, other themed buckets are available in select theaters.

Numerous films, including Deadpool & Wolverine, are releasing unique popcorn buckets as part of a growing trend.

Unique popcorn buckets are all the rage this year. Unfortunately, this one world premiere exclusive Inside Out 2 bucket is one average viewers might have trouble getting their hands on. This is a shame since not only does it look cool, but it's also convenient. Fandango shared a video on social media, showcasing the exclusive popcorn bucket that was distributed during the Inside Out 2 world premiere. It's shaped like the control module in Riley's mind, and it even has a cup holder (a reference from the film's trailer). And unlike the other popcorn buckets with "questionable" design choices, it seems Disney decided to keep it simple and family-friendly, while also adding a lid to keep the popcorn fresh all through the film.

While this unique collectible isn't widely available, other unique popcorn buckets for Inside Out 2 are on offer in select theaters. Regal has revealed its Anger-themed popcorn bucket. Meanwhile, AMC is offering a light-up memory orb cup with a mystery emotion topper. Numerous films have been releasing a variety of unique popcorn buckets lately. Aside from Inside Out 2, Deadpool and Wolverine has revealed its bucket design, and director Shawn Levy claimed that it was "a stroke of genius." Even Saw X released a bucket last year that features Jigsaw or Billy the Puppet’s clown face. It seems this trend of novelty collectibles will not stop, and only time will tell which other movies will follow suit.

What Do We Know About 'Inside Out 2'?

Inside Out 2 is the upcoming sequel to the 2015 Oscar-winning film, Inside Out. This latest installment follows Riley as she turns 13 years old, as she's about to enter high school. At the same time, 4 new emotions are introduced. They are Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser). Kensington Tallman will be replacing Kaitlyn Dias from the first film for the role of Riley. The same can be said for the new voice actors for Disgust and Fear, as they're now played by Liza Lapira and Tony Hale respectively.

Meanwhile, the film's returning voice cast includes Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Diane Lane as Riley's mother, and Kyle MacLachlan as Riley's father. As of writing, Inside Out 2 received a certified fresh critics score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Inside Out 2 will enter theaters on June 14, 2024, grab your tickets below!

