The Big Picture Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Inside Out 2 display panic attacks, shedding light on mental health in animation.

Inside Out 2's portrayal edges out Puss in Boots with a more approachable style in depicting panic attacks.

Inside Out 2 shows how to come out of a panic attack by yourself, exploring anxiety holistically.

When Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was released, its heartbreaking yet magnificently executed panic attack scene made waves in the animated film industry. Since it is so rare to see a panic attack in an animated film, it is impossible not to compare Inside Out 2's recent one to the former film. Both these films effectively display the harrowing experience of anxiety and a panic attack, shedding light on a subsection on mental health that isn't given as much awareness as it should be, considering how many people experience it. Though Puss in Boots deftly captures the distress and darkness of the experience, Inside Out 2's portrayal edges it out ever so slightly with its more approachable style, from the more everyday reason why someone could get a panic attack to how it is possible to come out of one by yourself.

Disclaimer: Everyone experiences anxiety differently. If you or a loved one is struggling with anxiety or panic attacks, please reach out to ADAA or Anxiety Canada in the United States and Canada, respectively.

'Inside Out 2' and 'Puss in Boots 2' Both Have a Powerful Panic Attack Scene

Stylistically, Puss in Boots delivers a visually stunning and acoustically haunting sequence that deserves to linger at the edge of everyone's imagination when they think about panic attacks. It begins with Puss' (Antonio Banderas) fevered rush through a nightmarish landscape of silhouetted trees and a shadowy path, with Death's (Wagner Moura) glowing red eyes leering at him through the darkness. This is scored with a loud and frantic soundtrack that slowly gives way to a low-tuned and rich heartbeat as Puss falls back and lies on the stump of a tree.

Sound designer Jason Jennings tells Variety that he drew on his own experience with a panic attack, describing how "it’s like the world kind of goes away and all you’re focused on at that moment is your heart and your breathing." This is why we can only hear the accelerated and shallow breathing of Banderas, as well as a "fuller, more low frequency, more low energy" heartbeat that rattles through Puss's body and our own. This is also accompanied by Puss's glazed eyes, his rapidly rising and falling chest, and a vignette that crowds the screen and visually makes time disappear, making us feel like we are trapped in this distressing moment.

Similarly, as Riley (Kensington Tallman) locks herself away in the small glass room next to the rink, Inside Out 2 follows a similar pattern of symptoms and sound design that elicits the breathlessness of a panic attack. She audibly gasps through her breaths and hunches over, sinking further into the vulnerable moment. We can hear her rapid heartbeat, though it is not as deafening as the one in Puss in Boots. But where Inside Out 2 diverges from the former movie is its representation of Riley's mind, specifically how her old and new emotions are reacting at that moment.

A common misconception about panic attacks is that it is a person's anxiety kicking into overdrive when they are paralyzed by their whirling thoughts. This is only really partially correct. Inside Out 2 perfectly depicts how Anxiety (Maya Hawke) does in fact kick into overdrive, but she is tossed out of the tornado of her own making. The orange swirl envelops the console, leaving Riley in this suspended feeling of overwhelming nothingness, a bubble where only her dysregulated breathing and heartbeat exist — no other emotion.

'Inside Out 2's Panic Attack Scene Is More Approachable

Close

There is no denying, that if we are strictly looking at the two scenes from a "what is going to haunt my very soul" perspective, Puss in Boots has Inside Out 2 beat. But Inside Out 2's message is just too powerful to ignore, fighting against the stigma around panic attacks and anxiety and reminding us that it can happen to anyone. It doesn't mean you're weak, it shouldn't be ignored. Instead, it is prevalent in many people's experiences, and there are very real ways to address it. As such, the fact that it is Riley who is experiencing a panic attack plays a huge part in Inside Out 2's approachability with the subject. Riley's life is relatable to most teenagers — wanting to be "popular," having fights with her closest friends and putting an immense amount of pressure on herself. It is not death that looms over her, it is losing her sense of self, and feeling like she isn’t enough. That’s not to say we can’t relate to Puss’ agony, just perhaps not the stakes.

Allowing for this more relatable reason for an attack allows Inside Out 2 to relieve some of the stigma and lack of understanding around mental health, demonstrating that sometimes it literally just feels like your own mind is against you. From the idea of bottling up one's emotions or accidentally letting Anxiety dictate your life choices, Inside Out 2 features more everyday ways that a panic attack can be manifested. Interestingly, this becomes more important considering the film's target demographic: teenagers.

Though the film technically is a family animated movie, released 9 years after its predecessor, most of the original film's fans are now at the cusp of adolescence or are well into their journey of puberty (or, to be honest, well past it too). As such, the film either arms viewers with a basic understanding of how to deal with a panic attack and anxiety or encourages people who have already experienced it (or know someone who has experienced it) to not feel so isolated about it. Pixar may have deprived us of a satisfying sequel for this long, but we have to applaud the timing of it.

'Inside Out 2' Shows How To Get Out of a Panic Attack by Yourself

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Another way Inside Out 2 makes panic attacks more approachable than Puss in Boots is how to come down from one. In the same interview with Variety, clinician Lynn Bufka explains how breath control is key when handling a panic attack. "Breathing and working with your breath is very important in terms of learning to manage anxiety and panic attacks because the cycle of a panic attack can involve this type of heavy, rapid breathing that if you learn to control you can better manage what happens," she says. As such, Puss' Death-inspired panic attack hinged on his breath control, but also with Perrito's (Harvey Guillen) head settling on Puss' stomach, the touch grounding him enough to take his attention away from his mind. Perrito's quiet support is also integral to Puss' recovery, as he lies there without judgment nor is he making a fuss, simply becoming a patient conduit for Puss to return to this world.

On the other hand, Riley is alone when she has to face her panic attack, with only her frenzied emotions to support her. Inside Out 2 demonstrates the same principles that can be used to manage an attack, as Riley consciously regulates her breathing and grounds herself when she gently brushes the wood of the bench, allowing the texture to draw her out of the orange whirlwind. She is in a quiet and safe place, allowing her to systematically get herself out of it. There is also a notion of drawing on your sense of self that allows Riley to overcome the panic, as her emotions embrace her complex, nuanced, and shifting beliefs, allowing her to embrace it as well. While technically she is alone, by exhibiting her emotions' responses as well, Inside Out 2 also hints at what another person can do to help. Silently providing comfort rather than actively interfering tends to be more successful, though it differs from person to person. Though Inside Out 2 thoughtfully provides a method of helping yourself, both films advocate the type of judgment-free support required for someone who is experiencing a panic attack.

'Inside Out 2' Explores Anxiety as a Whole

Image via Disney

This approachability feeds into Inside Out 2’s more holistic exploration of anxiety, which is surprisingly mature and thorough considering the film's light-hearted whimsy. From the very first introduction, the film cleverly defines what Anxiety is, as she seemingly appears out of nowhere with all her literal and metaphorical baggage. Distinguishing it from Fear (Tony Hale), the film describes Anxiety as an emotion that protects Riley from future safety hazards, while Fear protects the present ones. This definition acknowledges that there is an intended purpose for Anxiety, as we witness when Riley slightly embarrasses herself during social interactions when Joy (Amy Poehler) is in control. It is when Anxiety takes the reign that Riley begins to spiral, so just like most things in life, moderation becomes key. That being said, it is important to note that anxiety manifests itself uniquely to each person, but this is probably the most approachable way to portray it.

Inside Out 2's most intriguing storyline really stems from how too much anxiety can affect one's sense of self. In hopes of protecting Riley's future, Anxiety tosses out Riley's sense of self and all her old beliefs, persistently believing she can form a new Riley that will be protected from any sort of future failures. As such, Riley's new sense of self in the finale, which is complex and ever-changing, is also accompanied by the emotions' ability to work together and essentially regulate one another, becoming the basis of the growing emotional maturity teenagers develop during adolescence. It is always touching to see sequels of animated films cater to older kids with their more nuanced messaging, and Inside Out 2 is no exception as we grow up alongside our beloved Riley.

Inside Out 2 is currently playing in theaters.

BUY TICKETS