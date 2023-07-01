Whether it's their more recent films Turning Red and Soul, or classic franchise powerhouses like Toy Story and The Incredibles, Pixar has a long list of acclaimed movies that are consistently referred to as some of the best animated films out there One such movie that is about to spawn its own franchise is Pete Doctor's 2015 film Inside Out, which released to an enormous amount of both public and critical fanfare. Beloved by millions for its tender and honest portrayal of the feelings children go through, this feature really struck a chord with families across the world by being both funny and touching, which seems to be Disney and Pixar's ultimate combination. Now, eight years later, fans are even more excited about the upcoming sequel than they seemingly were for the original release, which stands as a testament to just how well-received that original was. So, with all that in mind and news and speculation constantly revealing itself, here is everything we know about Inside Out 2 so far.

Inside Out Release Date 2015-06-09 Director Pete Docter, Ronaldo Del Carmen Cast Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Richard Kind, Bill Hader, Lewis Black, Mindy Kaling Rating PG Runtime 94 Main Genre Animation Genres Animation, Comedy, Documentary, Family, Fantasy Studio Disney Pixar Writers Pete Docter, Ronaldo Del Carmen, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley, Michael Arndt, Simon Rich Tagline A Major Emotion Picture Website https://www.facebook.com/PixarInsideOut

When Is Inside Out 2 Coming Out?

Back in September 2022 during the D23 Expo's animation showcase, in which lots of exciting new projects were announced, it was confirmed that Inside Out 2 would be hitting our screens, with the D23 announcement joined by a confirmation tweet.

It was at this point that the wait for a release date was officially on, with fans not having to wait long at all considering the announcement that was right around the corner. It was swiftly confirmed that the planned release date for Inside Out 2 would be June 14, 2024. This comes almost exactly nine years after the release of the original, with summer a perfect season for some of Disney's biggest hits to drop. Currently, there are no other films scheduled to come out that weekend.

Although this seems like a while away, there is plenty of other new Disney and Pixar content to keep us entertained in the meantime, with the likes of Elemental having just released, Elio set to release in March 2024, and even a Disney and Pixar original series in the form of Win and Lose, another project announced at D23, which will air exclusively on Disney+ later in 2023.

Related:'Elio': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and What to Expect

Where Can You Watch Inside Out 2?

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Although the precedent has been set in recent years for Disney projects to release exclusively on Disney+, Inside Out 2, in all of its glory, will be getting an initial theatrical release before it eventually comes to the streaming platform sometime after. This will keep fans of both viewing mediums happy, with the sequel of a smash hit like Inside Out surely deserving its time on the biggest of screens.

Is There a Trailer for Inside Out 2?

Given that the film is currently in pre-production, it will come as no surprise to learn that there is not yet a trailer. However, Disney's track record with trailers is strong, often releasing more than one, so fans need not fear that they might not get one. In the meantime, here is a reminder of the trailer for the original Inside Out:

Who Is Starring in Inside Out 2?

Image via NBC

One of the major factors in the success of the original was its talented voice cast, with an enormous variety of celebrated performers turning out some of their best work. For that reason, fans have been desperate to know exactly who will return for the sequel and, possibly, which new faces (or rather voices) will be joining them. Although the full cast list has not yet been revealed, it has been confirmed that the likes of Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation) will be reprising her role as Joy, Phyllis Smith (The Office) will be returning as Sadness, Diane Lane (Unfaithful) will be returning as Riley's Mom, and Lewis Black (Accepted) will be back in his role as Anger. In regard to the other emotions from the original, unfortunately, both Mindy Kaling (The Office) and Bill Hader (The Skeleton Twins) will not be returning for the sequel in their roles as Disgust and Fear respectively. Their absence is due to reported contractual issues, with Kaling saying to The Wrap,

“I had a great time working on Inside Out and am sure Inside Out 2 will be great. But I'm not working on it".

Fans will be waiting with bated breath for more casting announcements, with Disney likely to add some big-name stars to the cast, especially considering Pixar CCO Pete Doctor mentioned that there will be new emotions that will be joining the core five that were introduced in the first film. Most importantly, fans will be desperate to see the return of the Pixar ball, a ball first seen in Toy Story that has managed to find its way as an easter egg into almost every Pixar film to date, including all Pixar movies from the 2010s.

What Is Inside Out 2 About?

As Inside Out came to a close and Riley's rollercoaster was coming to a gentle end, Joy spots a button that reads 'puberty' and hesitates to press it. It is that moment that directly influences the plot of Inside Out 2, with the albeit short plot synopsis reading:

"Follow Riley, in her teenage years encountering new emotions."

With Inside Out doing such a wonderful job of tackling the emotions of an 11-year-old, it would only be right for Riley to have aged into her next most challenging period as a teenager. It certainly seems as if the mental trials and tribulations associated with our most formative teenage years will be challenged head-on, especially considering the aforementioned potential 27 emotions at play. For families across the world, this period in our lives, whether in our past, present, or future, is pivotal to who we are today, and can often come with some of our life's most challenging emotional periods. Disney is likely to do just as wonderful a job at tackling this subject as it did in the first film and, with the current awareness and conversation surrounding mental health at its most positive ever, Inside Out 2 looks like it will be a truly poignant movie.

Related:'Elemental' Director Peter Sohn's Pixar Rise Has Been Decades in the Making

Who Is Making Inside Out 2?

Inside Out 2 stands as the full-length feature debut of Kelsey Mann (Onward) who has already plied his trade to numerous other Disney projects including Lightyear and The Good Dinosaur. Inside Out 2 is written by Meg LeFauve (Captain Marvel) who returns after writing the original, with a producer credit going to Mark Nielsen (Toy Story 4) and the music produced by Matt Walker (Planes).

Where Can I Watch Inside Out?

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Whilst fans wait patiently for Inside Out 2, it may be wise to remind oneself of what happened in the original. Inside Out is currently and unsurprisingly available on Disney+. For those without a subscription, Disney+ can be purchased for $7.99 per month, with a premium no-ad version available for $10.99 per month. Alternatively, an annual subscription can be purchased for $109.99.

Watch on Disney+