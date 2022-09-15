In 2024, Disney and Pixar are setting out to make audiences emotional again. After being officially announced last week, the studios have set an official release date for Inside Out 2! The movie was first revealed as in the works during the D23 Expo. The sequel to the studios' 2015 hit will arrive on June 14, 2024.

The first movie, Inside Out, initially released in June 2015 and quickly become a cherished film across general audiences spanning age ranges and critics. The movie centers on 11-year-old Riley (Kaitlyn Dias), a girl whose cozy Minnesota life is uprooted when her dad accepts a new job opportunity in California. As Riley tries to adjust, she's guided by her emotions -- Joy, Fear, Anger, Sadness, and Disgust -- who work out of a central headquarters in Riley's brain. But as Riley begins to struggle, chaos ensues at the headquarters, sending Joy and Sadness on a mission through Riley's brain to help her. The film later spawned a short titled Riley's First Date? set after the events of the movie.

The film was widely and well-received, earning praise for the way it depicted emotions, how we deal with them, and how we can understand them. It earned a plethora of award nominations and wins, most notably being nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Animated Feature at the Oscars, ultimately bringing home Best Animated Feature. It won the animated feature categories for the Golden Globes and the BAFTA awards.

RELATED: 10 Best Pixar Films Ranked, According To IMDB

Inside Out was written by Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, and Josh Cooley, with Docter as director and Ronnie Del Carmen as co-director. The star-studded voice cast includes Dias, Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Mindy Kaling as Disgust, Bill Hader as Fear, Lewis Black as Anger, Richard Kind as fan favorite Bing Bong, Diane Lane as Riley's mom, and Kyle MacLachlan as Riley's dad.

While details remain scant about what Inside Out 2's story will be, it was confirmed during D23 that new emotions will be brought into the mix. LeFauve is also confirmed to pen the screenplay, with Kelsey Mann set to direct. As of right now, Poehler is set to return for the sequel, with Kaling and Hader departing their roles. There's still no word yet on whether other cast members will return, or if Disgust and Fear will be re-cast.

Inside Out 2 releases on June 14, 2024. While we wait, watch Inside Out and Riley's First Date? now on Disney+. Check out the trailer for Inside Out below: