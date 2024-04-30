The Big Picture Inside Out 2 will have a runtime of about 100 minutes, making it longer than its predecessor and in line with recent Pixar films.

Director Kelsey Mann and writer Meg LeFauve will bring a new perspective to the sequel, which will focus on puberty and new emotions.

Many of the original voice cast will return, along with new additions like Maya Hawke and Ayo Edebiri, for a new adventure with Riley's emotions.

Pixar’s anticipated sequel to their 2015 film Inside Out just became a little less mysterious. Inside Out 2, which will screen at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival this June, was just revealed to have a total runtime of about 100 minutes — or an hour and 40 minutes — by the film festival’s official website.

This runtime puts Inside Out 2 at roughly five minutes longer than its 2015 predecessor, which ran for about 95 minutes. This announcement additionally puts the film around the runtime ballpark of Pixar’s two most recent features, Buzz Lightyear and Elemental, which were about 105 minutes and 101 minutes respectively.

Inside Out 2 will be directed by Kelsey Mann, a longtime Pixar creative, in his feature directorial debut. The team behind its script has been confirmed to consist of Meg LeFauve, a co-writer on the original film, and Dave Holstein, whose writing credits include TV shows such as Weeds and The Brink. The film’s upcoming debut at the Annecy Festival will be attended by both director Kelsey Mann and producer Mark Nielsen.

How Will ‘Inside Out 2’ Be Different From ‘Inside Out?’

Image via Pixar

While the original Inside Out dealt mostly with protagonist Riley’s emotional difficulties with moving away from her home, its sequel will reportedly deal with a concept that, after Turning Red, seems to be a compelling one for Pixar — puberty. “At the end of the first movie, you saw all these beautiful swirls of memory, where you get Joy and Sadness in the same memory, or Anger and Disgust,” recalled Mann in a recent January 2024 interview with Empire Magazine. “I wanted to open this movie with them all in sync with one another and feeling like they’re a great team. Until puberty hits.”

The cast behind the Pixar sequel will introduce a mix of new and old talent into the Inside Out universe. While Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, and Lewis Black will all return to voice their original characters Joy, Sadness, and Anger, newcomers Tony Hale and Liza Lapira will be standing in to voice Fear and Disgust in lieu of Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling. Other new voices include Maya Hawke as Anxiety and Ayo Edebiri as Envy. As revealed by recent exclusive footage shown at CinemaCon, it seems that Hawke’s character Anxiety will play a pivotal — and possibly even tear-jerking — role in the chaotic events that overtake Riley’s emotions’ control room. While the exact nature of these events still remains elusive, one thing is now for sure — they will take place within 100 minutes.

Inside Out 2 will release in theaters on June 14. For more details on the upcoming sequel, check out our full guide to the film here.