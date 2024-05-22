The Big Picture Inside Out 2 brings new emotions like Anxiety and Envy into Riley's mind, creating chaos for Joy and the original emotions.

The sequel focuses on Riley navigating puberty and developing a stronger sense of self, exploring complex emotions that shape personalities.

A star-studded cast including Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, and Lewis Black returns for the highly anticipated sequel debuting on June 14.

We are weeks away from Inside Out 2 and the anticipation is running high, the sequel to Pixar’s 2015 hit is creating waves with new emotions and a teenage Riley. Fans are getting constant new looks from the film with new images and clips that show our favorite emotions in a variety of situations. A new IMAX teaser now gives us a peek into all the chaos that’s going on in Riley’s mind.

The clip sees Joy asserting “rogue emotions” taking over Riley’s mind, while Anxiety feels she needs new “more sophisticated emotions.” As the tussle grows we see all her old emotions getting bottled up and then getting stuck in a brainstorm! The teaser gives us another fantastic look at what’s to come while articulating various psychological concepts in the most hilarious ways.

What’s ‘Inside Out 2’ About?

The upcoming sequel takes us back into the mind of newly minted teenage Riley as she hits puberty, the headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected, new Emotions viz Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui. Now Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up.

The feature will be a roller coaster ride of emotions as Riley navigates puberty and develops a stronger sense of self as well as belief system. While the original feature was much more focused on memories, the sequel will now focus on complex set of emotions that shape our personalities for life. It’ll be fascinating to see what Inside Out 2 has in store for the audience. The first 35 minutes were shown at Disney's CinemaCon 2024 presentation, which saw Riley facing things like growth spurts, braces with extra rubber bands, and a strong growing sense of self.

The feature is helmed by Kelsey Mann in her feature directorial debut, with a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein. The movie also boasts an illustrious voice cast including Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. The new additions to the cast include Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui, and Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment. Further rounding off the cast are Kensington Tallman, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, June Squibb, and many more.

Inside Out 2 debuts in theatres on June 14, you can check out our guide here for more details and the new clip above.