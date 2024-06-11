The Big Picture Dive into a whirlwind of emotions with Inside Out 2, hitting theaters on June 14 with a stellar voice cast and new characters.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Cinema technology elevate the visual and audio experience to a whole new level for this highly anticipated sequel.

Explore Riley's journey through puberty and new emotions like Anxiety and Envy in this sequel that promises to be an emotional roller coaster.

Inside Out 2 releases this week, and it's shaping up to be one of the biggest films of the year. And when it comes to big films, the biggest and best screens possible are where they should be watched. Pixar’s boss Pete Docter just dropped some juicy tidbits about how Dolby Vision and Dolby Cinema are going to blow your mind, and Collider is delighted to exclusively reveal the sneak peek to our readers.

Kelsey Mann takes the helm in his feature directorial debut, with a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein. The voice cast is a dream team: Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. New voices include Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui, and Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment. Plus, newcomers and veterans like Kensington Tallman, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, and June Squibb join the fun.

“It was just happenstance that the Dolby folk came by and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got this new technology, Dolby Vision,’” Docter recalls in the featurette. “And oh my gosh, the first film we were able to use it on was Inside Out, the first one. It is insane, it’s like colors you’ve never seen before.” Imagine the vibrancy of Joy’s yellow glow or the fiery red of Anger—Dolby Vision takes it all to a whole new level. Docter also reminisces about one of his most vivid experiences with Dolby Vision.

“I remember seeing Anger blow his top and I felt like I felt heat from the screen. It’s crazy, and I think this film really takes advantage of the dynamic range, the color spectrum, the darks, the lights. You’ve got to check it out.”

Dolby Cinema: The Ultimate Movie Experience

So, what’s the big deal about Dolby Cinema? Well, buckle up. Dolby Cinema offers guests the complete Dolby movie experience. This isn’t just about watching a movie; it’s about living it. With Dolby Vision, you get ultra-vivid colors and subtle details that make each frame pop. And Dolby Atmos? It’s the kind of sound that makes you duck when something flies your way. Inside Out 2, with its explosion of emotions and stunning visuals, will be perfectly showcased in this format.

What Is 'Inside Out 2' About?

Image via Pixar

In Inside Out 2, we’re back in Riley’s mind as she navigates the nightmare that is puberty. The headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for new Emotions like Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust are going to have their hands full. With a focus on complex emotions and personality development, the sequel promises to be an emotional roller coaster. The first 35 minutes shown at Disney's CinemaCon 2024 had everyone buzzing about Riley's growth spurts, braces, and a burgeoning sense of self.

Mark your calendars because Inside Out 2 hits theaters on June 14. Get ready to experience a whirlwind of emotions in Dolby Vision and Dolby Cinema.

Get Tickets