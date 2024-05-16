The Big Picture New clip from Pixar reveals Anxiety's official introduction, shaking up Riley's emotions headquarters before Inside Out 2 premiere.

Maya Hawke's Anxiety will play a crucial role as the antagonist in Inside Out 2, challenging the existing emotions and shaking up Riley's mind.

Latest sneak peek hints at a more complex character for Anxiety, showing her eager to support other emotions in a potentially positive light.

Since we first met Riley Anderson and her emotions in Pixar’s 2015 hit Inside Out, it seems like her brain is only getting more crowded — and a recent clip from Pixar proves it. About a month before the June premiere of Inside Out 2, the animation studio has released an exclusive clip detailing the official introduction of Anxiety — played by Maya Hawke — to Riley’s emotions’ headquarters. While segments of this clip have appeared in previous teasers, the 45-second sneak peek offers a more extended look at Anxiety’s arrival, showcasing the initial buildup to her appearance as well as the early reactions of Joy, Anger, Fear, Disgust, and Sadness to this unexpected newcomer.

The new clip opens with Riley’s five original emotions wondering why their console has turned orange. As each of them take turns backing away from the console, they gradually reveal Anxiety standing behind all of them. “Hello, everybody!” Anxiety trills, not seeming to notice the other emotions’ shock at her presence. As she gushes over finally meeting the other emotions and asks where she can put the rest of her stuff, she inadvertently reveals that she is not the only new emotion making their debut to Riley's brain — ushering in a conflict that will turn headquarters upside-down.

What Is Anxiety’s Role in ‘Inside Out 2?’

Maya Hawke’s Anxiety will likely play a pivotal role in the upcoming Pixar sequel. In the most recent trailer for the film, she seems to act as the story’s antagonist more than anything else. “Riley’s life requires more sophisticated emotions than all of you,” she tells Joy, Anger, Fear, Disgust, and Sadness as she has new emotion Embarrassment forcefully ‘suppress’ them all inside a jar. From there, Anxiety takes over Riley’s mind entirely, forcing the primary five emotions into a quest to return Riley’s headspace to normalcy.

But the latest released clip hints that Anxiety may be a more complicated character than she seems. As she arrives at headquarters, she seems genuinely eager to support the other emotions. “Just call my name, and I am here for you!” she tells Joy right before officially introducing herself. This sneak peek indicates that Inside Out 2 may explore the positive aspects of Anxiety — as well as what happens when it is allowed to run rampant.

Inside Out 2 hits theaters on June 14. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the upcoming sequel, and watch the latest sneak peek above.