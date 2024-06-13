Emotions are running wild in Disney’s Inside Out 2. Serving as the follow-up to the original 2015 movie, the Inside Out sequel kicks off with a group of new emotions, and even more crazier problems. Riley Andersen (Kensington Tallman) has grown up a lot since the last time audiences saw her. Now 13 years old, Riley embarks on a new chapter of her life at a shiny new school all while navigating foreign social territories. Meanwhile, Riley’s emotions - Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) - make sure that things run smoothly at headquarters so that Riley can adapt to her new environment easily. But when the gang receives some unwanted company, operations go haywire, as a group of unfamiliar emotions take over headquarters and bottle up Riley’s existing emotions.

Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 features new cast members Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui, and Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment.

Is ‘Inside Out 2’ Streaming?

No, Inside Out 2 is not yet available to stream. Inside Out 2 will eventually be available to stream on Disney+. It was recently reported that the sequel will be given a 100-day window before landing on Disney+. If Inside Out 2 arrives on Disney+ exactly 100 days after its theatrical release, that would mean the sequel will be made available on September 22, 2024. However, this date is a Sunday, so there is a good chance that the movie will end up on the service a few days before or a few days after said date. Audiences who have yet to subscribe to the streaming platform can choose from two available options. The Disney+ Basic plan (With Ads) goes for $7.99/month, while the Disney+ Premium plan (No Ads) is priced at $13.99/month, or $139.99/year.

Disney+ Subscription Plans

Is ‘Inside Out 2’ In Theaters?

Absolutely! Audiences can catch Inside Out 2 in theaters starting June 14, 2024 - right during the Father’s Day frame. According to Deadline, the beloved Disney fan favorite is projected to be “the first $100M opening of 2024”. On top of that, the sequel is reported to have a total runtime of approximately 100 minutes, roughly five minutes longer than its first movie.

Folks can also look forward to other cinematic releases this early summer. Most recently, the psychological horror flick The Watchers premiered on June 7. Previously, the film was pushed back to June 14, originally sharing the same release date as Inside Out 2. However, The Watchers eventually returned to its initial June 7 date. Marking Ishana Night Shyamalan’s directorial debut, The Watchers follows a 28-year-old Mina (Dakota Fanning) who finds herself stranded in the uncharted woodlands of western Ireland, only to end up becoming pretty to deadly forest creatures the human eye can’t see.

Also coming in hot this June is Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which also premiered on June 7, 2024. Serving as the franchise’s fourth installment since its previous release in 2020, Bad Boys: Ride or Die reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as they work outside the system to investigate corruption within the Miami Police Department and get their hands dirty to prove their innocence.

Find Showtimes for ‘Inside Out 2’

Watch the Trailer for ‘Inside Out 2’

In Disney’s Inside Out 2, Riley Anderson (Tallman) is now a full-fledged teenager embarking on the wild ride of puberty and unfamiliar social scenes at her new school. With her teen years in full swing, Riley’s emotional headquarters is thrown into chaos. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, the trusty crew from her childhood, suddenly find themselves dealing with a new batch of emotions that disrupt everything.

Riley’s once-sunny personality is overshadowed by a new emotion, Anxiety (Hawke), who attempts to micromanage every aspect of Riley’s life, leading to more chaos than calm. As Anxiety takes over the reins of headquarters, Riley also grapples with anxiety and a desperate desire to fit in with the cool crowd. If that’s not enough, Anxiety is also joined by Envy (Edebiri), Ennui (Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Hauser). As these new emotions take over headquarters, the original crew must band together to restore balance and herself amidst the ups and downs of growing up.

Other Movies Like ‘Inside Out 2’ You Can Watch Next

‘Turning Red’ (2022)

Every girl’s worst nightmare is puberty. But 13-year-old Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang), the newly-minted teenager, is about to experience the transformation of a lifetime. Set in the bustling city of Toronto in 2002, Turning Red follows Mei Lee’s journey as she juggles the typical trials of school and friendships, all while struggling with her mother’s high expectations. There’s just one twist: Mei morphs into a giant red panda whenever her emotions run wild. Amidst the chaos of her fur and feelings, Mei learns how to tame her inner panda and embrace her authentic self. Quirky and jubilant, Turning Red has been praised for its vibrant representation of East Asian culture and for portraying beautifully messy and complicatedly sentimental mother-daughter relationships. Leaving viewers with a heartfelt appreciation for the wild ride of growing up, even the oldest of adult audiences are left smiling and reminiscing about their teenage escapades.