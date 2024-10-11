It's been a bumper year for Disney as they've dominated the global box office. The year's top two biggest movies, Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine have grossed around $3 billion between them in 2024. But it's the animated movie that reigns supreme. The Disney/Pixar sequel has finally wrapped up its four-month long box office run in the United States with a staggering $652,980,194. Combined with its international tally of $1.04 billion, it's wrapped up with a global sum of around $1.693 billion, which is a staggering total for a movie that could not possibly have expected to earn anywhere near that amount.

Inside Out 2 takes us once again into the mind of Riley, this time as we see her hitting puberty. As new emotions like: Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy begin to take hold of her mind, Joy, Anger, Sadness, Fear and Disgust end up going rogue and finding their own way, while trying their best to help Riley navigate life, friendship, and her goals. The movie brings back Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan along with a new cast that includes Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Is 'Inside Out 2' Worth Seeing?

Without a doubt. The movie is a joyful, emotional and thoughtful piece of filmmaking that will charm and delight viewers young and old. The sequel introduces new emotions, maintains a compelling narrative, and adds layers to the original, and it impressively manages to balance all the narrative threads together in a story that makes sense as well as being entertaining.

Collider's Ross Bonaime raved about the movie, calling it Pixar's best film since 2020's Soul, praising everything from the cast, to the direction of Kelsey Mann, stating:

From this great voice cast to Mann’s direction of LeFauve and Holstein’s bold script to Andrea Datzman’s tremendous score that builds on Michael Giacchino’s gorgeous work in subtle and brilliant ways, Inside Out 2 is by far one of Pixar’s best sequels. Not only does it prove that they can still do high-concept ideas with style, but they can also reinvigorate their existing properties to truly staggering degrees. Inside Out 2manages to capture all the eccentricities, complexities, and decisions that make us who we are, and turn that into one of Pixar’s best in years. What a joy it is to watch them do it.

Inside Out 2 is now available to stream on Disney+.

