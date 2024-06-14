The Big Picture Inside Out 2 explores Riley's teenage years, introducing new emotions and focusing on an important weekend away at a hockey camp.

Tony Hale and Liza Lapira discuss how the film reminded them of their teenage years and changed their approach to emotions.

The actors reveal that they would like the emotion of joy to rule their consoles and discuss which of their former characters they would like to see inside the mind.

One of the most chaotic times in the transition from child to adult is those years of puberty. Emotions run high, and body odor, pimples, and hair appear everywhere. It's a messy time. This is the world that we're dropped into in Inside Out 2, which follows up on Riley's (Kensington Tallman) story a few years after the first Inside Out movie. Instead of dealing with moving, the sequel focuses on an important weekend in Riley's young life: a weekend away at a hockey camp. Right on the cusp of starting high school and entering into a new phase of her life, a plethora of new emotions take hold of her brain.

Inside Out focused on the five core emotions: Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira). The sequel film introduces four new and more complicated emotions: Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edibiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser). When the new emotions take the place of the old ones — quite literally bottling them up and stowing them away — Riley's life takes a sharp turn.

We spoke with Tony Hale and Liza Lapira about the sequel. Hale and Lapira play Fear and Disgust, respectively, having replaced former actors Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling. We discussed what parts of the sequel spoke to them the most, especially in reminding them of their teenage years. We also discussed how the film changed their approach to emotions and what emotion rules their console the most. Finally, Hale and Lapira discussed which other character of theirs they'd like to see inside the mind of, with Hale wanting to look into Forky from Toy Story 4's mind. Watch the video interview with Hale and Lapira above, or read the full transcript of the interview below.

What About 'Inside Out 2' Reminded Tony Hale and Liza Lapira of Their Teenage Years?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

COLLIER: Obviously, this film covers one of the most tumultuous times in our lives: puberty. Was there a specific moment when you were doing this film that it really reminded you of the feelings that you had when you were in your teenage years?

TONY HALE: Yeah. I love the console, obviously, that they have. My thing is, I just remember that time when you're feeling so many different things, and you're feeling alone in it. It's like this the shift of wondering what someone else is thinking and feeling embarrassed. This movie and kids feeling seen, I think that's a really powerful source.

LIZA LAPIRA: I liked the physical representation of anxiety, how she went in circles and circles and circles, and then when Joy penetrated that, it was just Anxiety gripping and just trying to protect Riley. It was very heartwarming. I related.

Definitely. I like that a lot that she's not trying to ruin her, she’s trying to help her.

LAPIRA: They're all there to protect.

HALE: Totally.

LAPIRA: That's the beautiful part.

How Did 'Inside Out 2' Change How the Actors Approach Emotions?

Image via Pixar

One of my favorite parts of this film and the previous film is the universe of Riley's mind and how everything is laid out. Breaking down how she processes emotions, how she processes thoughts, was there something for you that after doing this film, you approached your own emotions differently?

LAPIRA: Yes, the belief system and the sense of self. Those were new for me. The fact that the sense of self can and should be all experiences, not the cherry-picked good ones and that the belief system is kind of like a guiding light helped me align more with my integrity or start thinking about integrity.

HALE: I copy that, and also just that they're for me. There's a sense of, “Oh, why am I feeling so? Why am I feeling so?” And it's like, “No, maybe just take a deep breath and maybe bring some awareness to it.” I remember I was doing this play a few years back, and every time before I went on, I felt like I was gonna lose it in front of the crowd. I remember this therapist telling me, “Hey, turn to the fear and just be like, ‘Hey, thanks for being here. I know you're trying to help. I'm gonna go do the show, and I'll be right back,’” and it took the power out of that a little bit.

That's a great way of thinking, and sort of letting it go. “I will be back for you, don’t worry.” [Laughs]

HALE: Sure, sure. “I’ll be back. I appreciate you being here.”

What Emotion Rules Hale and Lapira's Consoles?

Image via Pixar

I think it's interesting to see these characters at the console. Do you think there's a certain emotion that rules you, or maybe the emotion that's most commonly at the console for you in your mind?

LAPIRA: I'm gonna say the one I want to be at the console, and that's Joy. And I will stop speaking now. [Laughs]

HALE: I agree. I would like to tap more into that. My daughter just graduated high school, so I'm having to let go a little bit, and it's a little tricky, and not live in the what-if of what could happen. So, I'm having to keep not the anxiety at bay, but just, like, “I hear you. I hear you. Let's tap into joy a little more.”

I love that. Also, congratulations to your daughter!

HALE: Thank you!

Diving Into the Mind of Forky To See What's Inside

Close

Every time we cut into the mom's head or the dad's head, it's very funny to see their perspective. I'm interested in hearing which one of your former characters you'd like to get into the head of and kind of see what's going on underneath the hood?

HALE: [Laughs] I think of Arrested Development or Veep — there was so much anxiety that was always at the table. But I think since we're here at Pixar, Forky’s mind was so blank to the world, and he just was so open to the world, and so that curiosity, I'd like to tap into a little more rather than the fear.

LAPIRA: I'm on a show now, and the character I play is very confident, capable, and measured, and I like that. I aspire to that.

Inside Out 2 comes to theaters on Friday, June 14, 2024.

