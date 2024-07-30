The Big Picture Inside Out 2 is close to entering the top 10 list of all-time highest-grossing movies with $1.5 billion worldwide.

Deadpool and Wolverine is poised to challenge Inside Out 2's success, with strong marketing and critical reviews.

The sequel follows Riley in her teenage years, navigating new emotions with an all-star cast returning for the film.

After a consistently strong showing at the worldwide Box Office, Inside Out 2 is less than $15 million away from entering its most impressive top 10 list. Officially, the movie currently sits twelfth on the list of the Top Movies of All Time at the Global Box Office, and, given its current trend, that top 10 achievement is well within its sights. On Sunday 28 July, the film scored a tasty $2.6 million domestically, helping to take the film to its current position in the list. In eleventh, and just $9 million away, is Furious 7, with the coveted tenth spot currently held by The Avengers. If Inside Out continues a run of $2 million plus dailies at the worldwide Box Office, the film should earn its place in the top 10 by next week.

Proof of the film's durability comes in the fact that it has now been in theaters for over six weeks, and still maintains its strong position in the daily rankings. Alas, it has not topped the domestic daily charts since July 2, but, even almost a month later, it still sits at fourth. With the release of Twisters and now the seemingly all-conquering Deadpool and Wolverine, it is unlikely Inside Out 2 will ever top the dailies again, but that won't make a single difference to just how proud everyone involved in the project will be.

Can 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Take 'Inside Out 2's Crown?

Inside Out 2's current total of over $1.5 billion is a staggering achievement, and one unlikely to be topped in most years. Alas, it is also unlikely to be topped in 2024, but, if one movie can, it is Deadpool & Wolverine. The hotly-anticipated Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman crossover has been buoyed by viral marketing and now an incredible San Diego Comic-Con 2024 appearance, helping drive the film into the minds of the world. The film has already beaten Jurassic World to become the sixth highest-grossing opening weekend of all time, marking it as a sure billion-maker at the Box Office.

This success isn't simply through marketing, however, with the quality of the film highlighted by many positive critical reviews. Collider's own Ross Bonaime praised the film, saying, "Deadpool & Wolverine is a blast, one of the most straight-up fun films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and like No Way Home, another example of how well Marvel can integrate the past of this company into the future in a satisfactory way. Deadpool has always felt like a character who was boxed in by limitations, and now, with Deadpool & Wolverine, we get the best version of him so far because the reins have been loosened. It's also a delight that manages to provide closure, while also playing to our love of the past, but in a way that feels narratively significant."

Inside Out 2 is now closer than ever to joining the Top 10 Movies of All Time at the Global Box Office. You can still catch the film in theaters.

