After almost three months in theaters, which has seen an astonishing level of sustained success—including a daily taking of over $1 million domestically in September—Inside Out 2 edges ever closer to another major milestone. Officially, the film sits in eleventh place on the list of highest-grossing movies of all time at the US box office, with a current total of $652,104,231. This follows the most recent daily haul of $44,000, which seems small but accounts for the fact that the movie is only currently open in just 960 theaters nationwide. In tenth place on this list is Jurassic World, with a grand total of $652,306,625, just $200,000 more than the Pixar sequel.

If Inside Out 2's final days in theaters are to follow the most recent trend of small earnings, there is every possibility that the film could enter this prestigious top 10 list by the end of the week. Alas, there is one problem that may prove costly for the sequel, coming in the form of a streaming release announcement on September 12. Officially, fans can get a taste of Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), and the rest of the emotional gang from the comfort of their own home on September 25. Now an exact date has been announced, there's a chance the final stragglers who haven't found the time to check the movie out in theaters may just wait for the streaming release; only time will tell.

2024 Has Been A Titan Year for Disney

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

The journey of the 2024 box office has, so far, had plenty of ups and downs. From the highs of unlikely successes in It Ends with Us and Longlegs to the frankly abysmal theatrical performance of Borderlands, the list of winners and losers in 2024 continues to pile high. However, there is one winner above all others that can celebrate 2024 as a special year, and that winner is Disney. Not only does Disney hold the title of 2024's biggest success in Inside Out 2, but they can also be thanked for the year's second-biggest triumph in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Combined, Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine account for almost $3 billion in box office revenue this year. This accounts for roughly 50% of the total global takings in theaters for the year, an astounding achievement even for the world's biggest movie production company. This doesn't even account for hits like Alien: Romulus, a product of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, as well as scheduled releases including Mufasa: The Lion King and Moana 2, which promise to be major successes in their own right. 2024 truly is the year of Disney.

Inside Out 2 is just $200,000 away from the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time at the US box office. You can catch the movie on Disney+ on September 25.

