More than a month after it was released in theaters, Inside Out 2 continues to break box office records. According to Deadline, the emotional Pixar sequel has surpassed The Avengers in order to become one of the ten highest-grossing movies of all time. Audiences haven't been able to take their eyes away from Riley's (Kensington Tallman) return ever since it made its debut on the big screen. While it was expected for the Pixar sequel to have a decent performance at the box office, the $154 million domestic debut scored by Inside Out 2 was surprising for industry analysts.

Inside Out 2 also recently became the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. The previous record holder was Frozen II, which was released almost five years ago. The fact that the Pixar sequel has also managed to earn more money than The Avengers means that the movie isn't stopping any time soon. With $1.524 billion obtained at the global box office, Inside Out 2 will now attempt to overcome the total earned by the most recent version of The Lion King. Regardless of if the movie continues to climb the ranks or not, Disney's dominance at the global box office continues. The studio occupies six out of the ten spots on the all-time list, with the first Avatar movie and Jurassic World being some of the examples from the list that didn't belong to Disney at the time of release.

The box office results obtained by Inside Out 2 are also a breath of fresh air for Pixar. The studio had to send their most recent movies straight to Disney+ due to how the pandemic affected movie theaters around the world. Soul, Luca and Turning Red were the stories that were shared with the world through the streaming platform, with the studio making its big return to the big screen with Lightyear. Pixar is set to stay on the big screen, with some of their upcoming projects being Elio and the highly-anticipated sequel, Toy Story 5.

What is 'Inside Out 2' About?

Inside Out 2 follows Riley as she transitions into puberty. The new stage of her life introduces brand-new emotions who will not play along with the characters introduced in the first installment. Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), Envy (Ayo Edebiri) and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) have their own plan to turn Riley into the most popular girl at the hockey camp. But Joy (Amy Poehler) will have something to say about the strategy.

Inside Out 2 is currently playing in theaters.