Not even Anxiety's best projections could anticipate this scenario. At this point, we all know that Inside Out 2 is a hit, but what's even more surprising about it is the pace that the Disney/Pixar sequel is striding to the top. After the box office numbers from this past Tuesday were tallied, the movie was officially announced as the #10 highest-grossing animated movie ever domestically. This happened just 12 days after the movie's release.

According to Disney, Inside Out 2 managed to rake in $18.4 million domestically, which is equivalent to 18% of its gross from last weekend. Internationally, the movie's performance was similar: it grossed $19.6 million, which corresponds to 12% of what it made over the weekend. The additional gross put the Disney movie at $387.8 million accumulated domestically — meaning that it outperformed other high-ranking animated movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($382M), Finding Nemo ($381M) and Minions: The Rise of Gru ($370M).

Additionally, Inside Out 2's performance internationally has taken its gross to $411.9. The movie's total gross now stands at $799.7 million. Needless to say, the sequel is on track to pass the $1 billion mark, and from the looks of it, this is going to happen sooner rather than later. Either way, Inside Out 2 currently sits pretty comfortably at the top spot of the highest-grossing movies from 2024, outperforming juggernauts like Dune: Part Two, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Why Is 'Inside Out 2' So Popular?

Inside Out 2 picks up shortly after the events of the original movie and its pretty easy for audiences to relate with. Riley (voiced by Kensington Tallman) and her emotions dealing with every parent's nightmare: puberty. She's then forced to deal with new emotions that take over control of her mind, such as Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) and Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos). While trying to deal with the new set of emotions, Happiness (Amy Poehler) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith) have to explore the corners of Riley's mind that they never ventured into before.

With such a powerful performance in theaters, it wouldn't be unlikely that Disney and Pixar are already considering another sequel for Inside Out. The studios have quite a few high-profile sequels coming down the line, including Toy Story 5 — which has fans pretty worried with the risk of their precious franchise getting ruined by too many sequels.

Inside Out 2 is playing in theaters now.