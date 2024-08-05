The Big Picture Inside Out 2 surpasses The Avengers globally, becoming Pixar's biggest success ever with $1.5 billion in worldwide box office earnings.

Despite competition from new releases, Inside Out 2 remains the dominant force at the 2024 box office, but could face a challenge.

With Deadpool and Wolverine quickly gaining momentum, Inside Out 2's position as the 2024 box office champ may be at risk.

After a recent weekend that turned in another $7 million domestically, Inside Out 2 has finally entered the Top 5 Disney Movies at the All-Time US box office. Surrounded by franchise royalty, the movie has now overtaken The Avengers, which sits on $623 million, with the Pixar sequel now up to over $626 million in the US. Globally, the film has now reached over $1.5 billion, making it Pixar's biggest success of all time, and endearing it forever to the annuls of cinema history. Next in Inside Out 2's sights on the aforementioned list is Avengers: Infinity War, with the MCU sequel over $50 million ahead. Whether Inside Out 2 will be able to climb to those heady heights is up for question, but given its sustained triumph at the Box Office despite being in theaters now for two months, it is certainly a possibility.

The film hasn't just overtaken The Avengers in the list of top 5 Disney movies, it has also overtaken the film in the list of the Top Movies of All Time at the Global Box Office, cementing its status as a true titan of cinema. Even despite competition from major releases such as Despicable Me 4, Dune: Part Two, and Twisters, Inside Out 2 is by far and away the biggest hit at the 2024 Box Office, with it unlikely, but not impossible, that its financial domination will be overtaken.

Could 'Inside Out 2' Lose Its 2024 Box Office Crown?

Close

For quite some time, it felt as if Inside Out 2's 2024 Box Office record was untouchable. Smashing the $1.5 billion mark is reserved for only the biggest of hits, but the recent release of another Disney project could see the Pixar sequel toppled. Deadpool & Wolverine has been hotly-anticipated for quite some time, with its fast-selling initial release finally giving something for Inside Out 2 to worry about.

Deadpool and Wolverine has only been in theaters for ten days and has already reached over $824 million globally, made up from a $395 million domestic haul and $428 million internationally. Similarly, after ten days in theaters, Inside Out 2 had just past the $356 million mark domestically, some $40 million less than Deadpool & Wolverine. Whether the Ryan Reynolds-led action comedy will have the legs to maintain the sort of consistency shown by Inside Out 2 is unknown, but it is fair to suggest that the latter's crown may be up for grabs.

Inside Out 2 is now officially in the Top 5 Disney Movies at the All-Time US Box Office. You can still catch the film in theaters right now.

Get Tickets