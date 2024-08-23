The Big Picture Inside Out 2 falls just short of the top 10 at the all-time domestic box office, despite global success & critical acclaim.

Pixar's high-concept sequel was praised for stellar voice cast, direction, and score, capturing adolescence with brilliance.

From becoming the highest-grossing animated film at the international Box Office to Pixar's biggest hit ever, Inside Out 2 has been smashing records left, right, and center. However, despite becoming the 10th-biggest movie of all time at the global box office, one prestigious top 10 list looks to be just out of reach. Currently, Inside Out 2 sits at eleventh in the list of the highest-grossing movies of all time at the domestic Box Office, with little time left to aim any higher.

With a total haul of $643 million, the sequel sits behind Jurassic World on $652 million and, although a $9 million gap doesn't seem impossible to overtake, Inside Out 2 's official arrival on VOD as of August 20 puts such a feat in jeopardy. Not only that, but the film will head to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD as of September 10 with a Disney+ release also on its way, leaving theatrical sales to finally tail off after more than two impressive months. After a fairly fruitful most recent weekend, Inside Out 2 then failed to reach over $500,000 in the daily rankings on both August 19 and 21, with this drop in takings pointing towards the film's imminent end at the Box Office. That isn't to say that one last flourish can't help drag the film into yet another prestigious top 10 list, but the odds do look against it, despite its eye-catching summer of success.

'Inside Out 2' is Some of Pixar's Best Work

Perhaps because of Pixar's consistent high-quality production, fans have become expectant of such genius upon every release. However, if over $1.6 billion in global Box Office revenue tells you anything, it's that Inside Out 2 is even greater than Pixar's usually impeccable standards. A heartfelt love letter to the pains of adolescence with a Pixar-appropriate message that feels ultimately timeless, Inside Out 2 has achieved such incredible financial figures thanks in no small part to being simply brilliant. In Ross Bonaime's review of the movie for Collider, he said:

"From this great voice cast to Mann’s direction of LeFauve and Holstein’s bold script to Andrea Datzman’s tremendous score that builds on Michael Giacchino’s gorgeous work in subtle and brilliant ways, Inside Out 2 is by far one of Pixar’s best sequels. Not only does it prove that they can still do high-concept ideas with style, but they can also reinvigorate their existing properties to truly staggering degrees. Inside Out 2 manages to capture all the eccentricities, complexities, and decisions that make us who we are, and turn that into one of Pixar’s best in years. What a joy it is to watch them do it."

