The Big Picture Inside Out 2 follows teenage Riley as she navigates new emotions during puberty.

Maya Hawke and Ayo Edebiri voice new characters Anxiety and Envy, alongside several other additions to the voice cast.

Kelsey Mann directs the sequel which hits theaters on June 14.

Nine years after Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) showed the world how Joy (Amy Poehler), Fear (Bill Hader), and other emotions controlled most of what happened inside her head, she's ready to come back as a teenager. Pixar has just released the new trailer for Inside Out 2, the sequel to their successful feature about the emotions of a young girl reacting to the events of her life in real-time. Stories such as Cars and Finding Nemo proposed that vehicles and fish have feelings. But what happens when a person's feelings have a mind of their own?

If Riley thought dealing with emotions such as Sadness (Phyllis Smith) and Disgust (voiced by Mindy Kaling in the first movie) was difficult when she was a kid, she has no idea what's coming her way now that she's a teenager. Inside Out 2 will follow an older Riley while she tries to make new friends and find new hobbies during one of the most emotionally complicated times of a person's life — puberty. This time around, Tony Hale will voice Fear, after Hader decided not to return for the sequel. At the same time, Liza Lapira will voice Disgust in Inside Out 2, setting the stage for Riley's new adventures.

Even if Riley was used to dealing with her regular emotions after the events of Inside Out, the sequel will show her how a person continues to evolve throughout their lives. The new trailer for Inside Out 2 reminds audiences that new emotions have arrived in Riley's brain, with Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) joining the team behind the teenager's personality. In addition to the new characters that could make Riley's life more complicated, June Squibb has been cast in Inside Out 2, although her role hasn't been revealed yet.

Who Directed 'Inside Out 2'?

Close

Between the time when Inside Out was released and the development of the sequel, Pete Docter, who directed the first movie, became the Chief Creative Officer of Pixar. With the filmmaker having different responsibilities within the company, the studio needed someone else to helm Inside Out 2. Kelsey Mann, who previously worked on Elemental and Turning Red as part of Pixar's Senior Creative Team, will bring Riley's new adventures to life on the big screen. The script for Inside Out 2 was written by Meg LeFauve, who continues her relationship with Disney after working on the narratives for The Good Dinosaur and Captain Marvel.

Watch the new Inside Out 2 trailer below before it comes to theaters on June 14, and stay tuned at Collider for further updates.