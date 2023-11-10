The Big Picture The trailer for Inside Out 2 has become the most-watched animated trailer debut in Disney history, with 157 million views in 24 hours.

The original Inside Out film was highly successful, earning over $858 million at the box office and winning an Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Inside Out 2 will continue Riley's story as a teenager and introduce new emotions, including the character of Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke.

It's safe to say people are excited, or at the very least curious, about Inside Out 2. Pixar launched the official trailer for the sequel to the 2015 smash hit on Thursday and, in 24 hours, it garnered 157 million views across all platforms, officially taking the crown from 2019's Frozen 2 as the most-watched animated trailer debut in Disney history. The lion's share of views of the trailer came from TikTok where it was seen 78 million times.

It's no secret as to why everyone's clamoring to get a look at the film - the 2015 film following young Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) and her personified emotions is considered one of Pixar's finest, tugging on the heartstrings and teaching valuable lessons about managing our feelings. Theatergoers powered the film to an $858.8 million USD at the global box office, which was then followed by a Best Animated Feature Oscar for the Pete Docter-directed project. With the addition of Maya Hawke as the new emotion of Anxiety, there was a lot for fans of the original film to be excited about in the first look at the sequel.

In a statement via the Walt Disney Company, Docter, who is now Pixar's Chief Creative Officer and has taken a step back to produce rather than direct Inside Out 2, was thankful for all the support the sequel has received so far and expressed why he felt a follow-up was so important. "We are thrilled so many people have tuned in to check out the new trailer for Inside Out 2," the three-time Oscar winner said. "When the first film came out, we knew that by telling a story where we could see our emotions - those little voices inside your head - there would be so much more to explore than we could possibly fit into one film." He'd go on to add, "We couldn’t be more grateful to see the kind of response the trailer has received so far. Thank you to all who have checked it out - we can’t wait for everyone to see the film when it comes to theaters next summer."

'Inside Out 2' Continues Riley's Story With a Mostly Familiar Cast and Crew

Inside Out 2 will pick up where viewers last left Riley as she's now a teenager. At a time in her life when she's experiencing many changes, the existing emotions of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust will be joined by a few new feelings, including Hawke's Anxiety. Amy Poehler will be back in her role as Joy with Phyllis Smith voicing Sadness and Lewis Black returning as Anger, but thanks to scheduling conflicts, Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling have bowed out, leaving Liza Lapira and Tony Hale in their respective roles as Disgust and Fear. More new emotions will be unveiled as the film gets closer to release.

In place of Docter, The Good Dinosaur writer Kelsey Mann is set to direct the second installment, while Meg LeFauve returns as the sole writer. Docter feels confident that this team can make something worthy of the original film's legacy even if he won't be as deep in the weeds this time. He says that Mann and company "have done such a great job with Inside Out 2, expanding the world and introducing new emotions that we’re very anxious for audiences to discover."

Inside Out 2 hits theaters on June 14, 2024. Read our full guide here for everything you need to know about the animated sequel. Check out Pixar's official statement below.

