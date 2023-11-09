The Big Picture The first trailer for Inside Out 2 has been released, continuing Riley's journey towards adolescence.

New emotions will be introduced in the sequel, changing everything Riley knows about herself and the world.

The sequel will feature returning characters Joy, Sadness, and Anger, with new voices for Fear and Disgust.

The first trailer for Inside Out 2 has been released by Pixar, marking the continuation of Riley's journey as she marches on toward adolescence. When the character was introduced in 2015, it was established that her emotions had colorful personifications in her brain, controlling her actions through a console and storing valuable memories in a vault. When it's time for her to return next summer, new emotions will be around, changing everything she thought she knew about herself and the world around her. Even if these movies are produced by Pixar, puberty and adolescence are some of the most complicated times in a person's life, and the animated sequel will reflect that.

Some of the returning characters from the first film will be Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), and Anger (Lewis Black), who will react to the new situations Riley will go through in this new stage of her life. However, after scheduling conflicts prevented Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling from reprising their roles as Fear and Disgust, respectively, the studio had to find new voices for the emotions. In the upcoming sequel, Tony Hale will voice Fear, while Liza Lapira will be in charge of bringing Disgust to life.

The first movie earned $858 million at the worldwide box office in the summer of 2015, after facing tough competition with the release of Jurassic World. Nevertheless, it proved to be one of the biggest hits in the history of the studio, prompting Pixar to start thinking about what was next for Riley and the emotions living inside her head. Since the director of the first film, Pete Docter, has been busy running Pixar over the last few years, he wasn't able to return to helm the sequel. Kelsey Mann took over duties for the second installment—and based on this first trailer, she has maintained the same tone as the first film.

When Will 'Inside Out 2' Be Released?

The upcoming sequel is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters in the United States on June 14, 2024, continuing Pixar's tradition of saving their strongest box office contenders for the summer. Titles such as The Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4 have thrived at the global box office when released around the same time frame, and with the success the first Inside Out movie had, the landscape is looking promising for the sequel. The next movie from the studio was supposed to be Elio, but the project was delayed due to the strike organized by SAG-AFTRA.

Inside Out 2 is set to debut in theaters in the United States on June 14, 2014. You can stream Inside Out on Disney+ right now and watch the brand-new sequel trailer above.

Image via Pixar Inside Out 2 Release Date June 14, 2024 Director Kelsey Mann Cast Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira Main Genre Animation Genres Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Family Writers Meg LeFauve Studio(s) Pixar Animation Studios Distributor(s) Disney prequel(s) Inside Out

Watch on Disney+