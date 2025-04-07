After grossing over $1.6 billion at the global box office, Inside Out 2 just got an unexpectedly juicy sequel update from one of its stars. Inside Out 2 earned rave reviews and scores of 91% from critics and 95% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes on its way to becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2024 by every metric. Inside Out 2 came nine years after the first Inside Out, so no one expected any kind of movement on a potential Inside Out 3 less than a year removed from Inside Out 2. However, during a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Inside Out 2 star Paul Walter Hauser, who voices embarrassment in the film, was asked about why he thinks the sequel resonated so much with audiences, and he wasn’t shy to offer up news about a potential threequel:

"Crazy, it’s nutty. I heard we might be doing another one. I don’t know when or how or where, but the movie just resonated with people of all ages and it really, I think what’s different about the Inside Out movies from other animated films is it doesn’t really treat children as less intellectual beings. It really tells a funny, brilliant story, and they’ll grow with it as they get older, they’ll get some of the other jokes and it’ll find new resonance. So I just love getting to be a part of these worlds. I mean, you look at Pixar, Cobra Kai, I’m in the new Fantastic Four film. So Marvel and now MLW, it’s like I love joining these families and these sorts of cinematic universes that they are and getting to be some part of it. It’s been such a joy, man."

Hauser has certainly been busier than the average star of late. He has a new movie with Walton Goggins in theaters, The Luckiest Man in America, but the film failed to find success at the box office during its first weekend. He’s also an Emmy winner for his role in the Apple TV+ original series Black Bird, which stars Taron Egerton and the late Ray Liotta. Hauser recently strengthened his TV chops with his work as Cobra Kai, and he starred alongside Matt Damon and Casey Affleck in The Instigators. Hauser has also been set with a role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but details about whom he could be playing are being kept under wraps. He’ll even star in The Naked Gun, Balls Up, and Deliver Me from Nowhere.

