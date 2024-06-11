The Big Picture Fans of Inside Out will be excited to hear that director Kelsey Mann already has ideas for a third installment in the franchise.

Inside Out 2 introduces new locations in Riley's brain, leading to high hopes for Inside Out 3 to explore even more creative ideas.

Mann revealed a possible location for Inside Out 3 — Procrastination Land.

Although there are only a few days left before the premiere of Inside Out 2, fans will be thrilled to hear that the possibility of a third installment in the franchise is already being discussed. Kelsey Mann, who directed the sequel to Inside Out, has "so many ideas" that were not included in the upcoming movie but could fit into a hypothetical Inside Out 3. Inside Out 2 will feature new locations in Riley Andersen's (Kensington Tallman) brain, some of which had to be scrapped, prompting Mann to have high hopes for an Inside Out 3.

In an interview with ComicBook ahead of the Inside Out 2 premiere, Mann gushed:

"I love this world. It's such a great world to play in, and ideas just kind of come from playing in this world, both for locations and characters. There's so many ideas not only from the first film, but especially in this one, where I'm like, 'That's a really fun, clever idea. I don't know how it fits into this particular story, but it should be used at some point.'"

Produced by Pixar for Walt Disney Pictures, Inside Out 2 marks Mann's feature directorial debut and will include returning stars from the original movie. Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan are reprising their roles, while Tallman replaces Kaitlyn Dias as Riley, Tony Hale replaces Bill Hader as Fear and Liza Lapira replaces Mindy Kaling as Disgust. Other stars joining the ensemble include Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter Hauser.

'Inside Out 3' Could Explore Procrastination Land

Close

Inside Out 2 follows Riley as a teenager, with her basic emotions now joined by more complex feelings like Anxiety and Embarrassment that want to take over her head. Director Mann unveiled one of the ideas that was excluded from the film, describing it as one of his "favorites" that could eventually be used in the future. Mann shared:

"One of my favorites is a location that we came up with called Procrastination Land. This is the land I definitely have, especially as a teen. It was a land which had a big sign that said 'Procrastination Land' and then it said 'Coming Soon.' And Anger was like, 'When are they gonna start building that place?! It just keeps sitting there!' They haven't made any movement on it. It's such a funny idea. We had trouble figuring out why in this particular story. I won't tell you everything about it, there's some other stuff about it that's really funny. So I'm like, 'This has to be used somehow in the future.'"

Inside Out 2 premieres in theaters on Friday, June 14. Catch up on the prequel movie on Disney+ and grab your tickets for this weekend now!

WATCH on Disney+