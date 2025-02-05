Pixar’s Inside Out franchise is a gift that keeps on giving. After taking us through Riley’s anxious mind as a teenager in last year’s Inside Out 2, the studio gave us Dream Productions, a miniseries that gave us another insight into raging emotions. While fans are hopeful for a third film in the franchise, the makers are going a step further imagining a story charting Riley’s evolution in different stages of her life. In a new interview with Screen Rant, co-writer Dave Holstein, who worked on the box office hit sequel, shared his interesting plans as to where Riley’s story can go next.

“I really hope that there's a big story every couple of years that we can tell,” the writer said of another sequel, adding, “I mean, Riley's only 13 going on 14. There's a lot of life left to explore. I really hope that this franchise follows her through motherhood.” After the events of the original feature, Inside Out 2 takes us on a new adventure with familiar emotions like Joy, Anger, Sadness, Fear, and Disgust along with some new emotions like Anxiety, and Envy.

“There are certainly plenty of good [emotions] I'm sure you can think of, and plenty of the ones that we haven't thought of yet. Whatever it is we go, it's going to be great,” assured Holstein. He further shared his hopes to take Riley’s story in different directions all the way to motherhood. Adding:

‘Inside Out 2’ Was a Mega Success