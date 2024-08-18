The Big Picture Bing Bong's original death in Inside Out was meant to be even sadder, but ultimately a shorter, more impactful version was chosen.

A longer, more emotional death for Bing Bong would have overshadowed the film's finale and not been as satisfying for audiences.

Bing Bong's sacrifice in the finished film still tugs at heartstrings, proving the decision to tone down his death was the right one.

When Inside Out hit theaters in the summer of 2015, no one could have guessed that it would start a juggernaut franchise. It introduced a whole new world of characters that have gone on to become pop culture icons. While Joy (Amy Pohler) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith) became a beloved and unlikely set of friends, one character that touched the hearts of audiences everywhere was Bing Bong (Richard Kind). As Riley’s long-lost imaginary friend, the character’s wit and quirky nature made him an immediate stand-out. But, of course, one can’t talk about Bing Bong without talking about his heartbreaking demise.

Bing Bong sacrifices himself to help get Joy and Sadness back to Headquarters, with his final words being “Take her to the moon for me.” As Bing Bong literally fades from Riley’s memory, the moment is both a tear-jerker and heartwarming, being the event that ultimately saves the day. However, Richard Kind revealed that the moment was almost much sadder, and would undoubtedly have been harder for audiences to swallow.

Bing Bong’s Original Death was Initially Much Sadder

While Bing Bong’s current demise is incredibly depressing, the way it plays out in the finished film ultimately feels right. It makes Bing Bong a hero and ensures his character will forever live on as a favorite in the Pixar canon. It is quick, shocking, and hits home in all the right ways. But initially, the sequence was much longer and even heavier. As Entertainment Weekly states, Kind revealed the details of the way the death was supposed to play out. “It was absolutely heartbreaking,” Kind said. He explained that the sequences was “40 seconds to a minute longer,” and even harkened the sequence’s heft to the death of Bambi’s Mother, and said, “We don’t need to see that again.” He went into further detail, saying that the scene was very dialogue-heavy, and featured a dark build-up to Bing Bong’s impending demise:

When he finally extends his hand and says 'I've got a good feeling about this,' you had seen a lot more of him during that original scene so that when they're trying and trying and trying to get back, you understand what he's going through. You see him get a little desperate. It was a lot sadder.

Of the finished product, Kind admitted pleasure, saying of the cut, “I think we felt exactly what we needed to feel in that scene.” While the scene plays as something more shocking now, Kind makes an excellent point.

A Sadder Version of Bing Bong’s Demise Wouldn’t Have Been Satisfying

While Bing Bong’s original death packed an even greater emotional punch, it would have made for an awkward rest of the film. After all, it is the moment that ultimately helps Joy and Sadness get back to Headquarters, but making the already hefty ending even more depressing would have really cast a shadow over the film’s finale as a whole. Letting the sequence play out emotionally but briefly was truly the right way to go. It also allowed for a touching tribute to Bing Bong in Inside Out 2. At the start of the film, it’s revealed that Joy has not forgotten about Bing Bong, as she keeps a Bing Bong figure near her bed. It’s a nice way to nod to the character, but one that likely would have felt as though it were “not enough,” had the scene been more intense.

Inside Out touched the audience’s hearts in many ways, but it inspired quite a few tears with the death of Bing Bong. The character is widely beloved by fans of the franchise, once again proving the ending chosen was the right way to go and a much sadder death would have only amounted to needless suffering. Thankfully, it was scaled back and allowed for a much more satisfying conclusion to the film.

Inside Out is currently available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

