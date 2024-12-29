If you thought Inside Out 2 was the last time Pixar would let us dive into the complex, imaginative world of Riley's emotions, think again. Dream Productions, the spin-off series that expands on the universe of Inside Out and its record-shattering sequel, has taken Disney+ by storm, landing at the top of the platform's Top Ten and cementing itself as one of the most successful animated series premieres of all time.

The series, which premiered on December 11, gives audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the whimsical "studio" responsible for crafting Riley's dreams, in a "mockumentary" kind of format. Given the immense success of Inside Out 2, and its bumper $1.699 billion box office, it's no surprise that the series debuted to massive viewership numbers, pulling in 5.6 million views within its first five days—making it Disney+'s most-watched animated series premiere since What If...? in 2021.

Is 'Dream Productions' Worth Checking Out?

It's been well received, although the format and length has been criticised by some. Despite being episodic, the running time of the entire series is less than that of Inside Out 2, an issue that Collider's Ross Bonaime had. In his review, he wrote:

"At about 82 minutes altogether, there’s not enough time for Dream Productions to let this idea breathe — and, considering this is an entire series and not a movie, it’s wild how much more packed-in this seems than either of the films. The choice to make the show a mockumentary of sorts serves no purpose other than as an easy shortcut to have the characters explain what they’re feeling directly to the camera, rather than actually showing us naturally. And by the time we get to the fourth and final episode, it’s as though our characters have to rush through the lesson learned, culminating in a strange conclusion that also sort of feels like an easy way out without the emotional resonance one would hope for. While it’s nice and smart that Dream Productions just tries, for the most part, to carve its own path away from the Inside Out films, it’s fundamentally missing the aspects that make this shared world so great. Dream Productions is enjoyable and not a bad way to spend an hour and a half, but it’s hard for it to not be lacking, especially while Inside Out 2 still looms large for audiences. Dream Productions doesn’t quite have the heart or the humor of the movies, but it’s a perfectly pleasant dream regardless."

Dream Productions is on Disney+ now.

