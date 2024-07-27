The Big Picture Inside Out 2 proves the franchise still has staying power with beloved characters and themes that continue to resonate with audiences.

The franchise's origins can be traced back to EPCOT's Cranium Command attraction, showing how the concept has evolved over time.

A surprising crime involving the theft of the Buzzy animatronic from Cranium Command made headlines, adding a unique twist to the story of Inside Out's creation.

Inside Out 2 currently has more box office fire than Anger (Lewis Black) having a meltdown. Despite being released nine years after its predecessor, the film has proven that its characters, beautiful morals, and the movies themselves are still bringing plenty of joy to audiences. It was recently revealed that the Inside Out universe is expected to grow with a spin-off series being greenlit for Disney+. The franchise has certainly come a long way since its humble beginnings, but it’s actually come much further than audiences realize.

When Inside Out hit theaters in 2015, it became an immediate Pixar classic. Moviegoers fell for the characters, the sharp sense of humor, and the concept, which was unlike any story that had ever been attempted before… or was it? If said viewers had attended Walt Disney World’s EPCOT Theme Park anytime between October 1989 and January 2007, the concept may have seemed a lot more familiar. But this was more than just a coincidence. With the opening of the Wonders of Life pavilion at the park came an attraction called Cranium Command. The quirky show is still fondly remembered by parkgoers and played an important role in the career of Inside Out director, Pete Docter. But inspiring the beloved animated picture was not the end of the defunct attraction's life. Years after it came to an end, it became the center of a dramatic, local crime that, for many die-hard Disney fans, will be a core memory forever.

Cranium Command Has a Similar Story to ‘Inside Out’

Cranium Command opened at EPCOT on October 19, 1989, as part of the Wonders of Life pavilion. The new exhibit hall consisted of several educational attractions, based around the science of the human body. Body Wars shrunk guests down to complete a wellness mission inside the human body, and utilized the still, at the time, revolutionary, motion-simulator technology that would go on to become popular across various theme parks. Another show called The Making of Me, featured Martin Short taking on the awkward subject of human reproduction. The final experience in the building was Cranium Command. The charming show was a part animated projection display and a part theater experience.

EPCOT guests gathered in a lobby area, where they were shown a short, animated film. In it, General Knowledge (Corey Burton), a tough military-like commander, gives a presentation about the brain and its importance to a group of recruits, who will be assigned the important job of piloting individual brains. Buzzy (Scott Curtis), a lovable, cherub-like recruit, arrives late and immediately becomes a target for Knowledge’s fury. Knowledge assigns the various recruits but forgets to give a brain to Buzzy. The only assignment left is the one Knowledge claims is the most difficult: the brain of a 12-year-old boy. As the animation (which was directed by the future The Hunchback of Notre Dame directors Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise, according to the Walt Disney Family Museum) comes to an end, guests would next be directed into the main theater, where the similarities to the future big screen hit become even more evident.

The main theater itself was similar to Inside Out’s headquarters. Guests entered a semi-rounded theater, called the Command Center, to find a stage filled with control panels. Buzzy, now brought to life by an audio-animatronic, takes guests through a typical, 24-hour day for his assigned 12-year-old. The show starts with a dream sequence, not unlike the Dream Productions subplot from Inside Out. Buzzy’s boy quickly wakes up, and Buzzy sees out into the world via giant eye-shaped screens, again reminiscent of the screen the emotions use. Buzzy interacts with an all-star cast playing the boy's various organs, such as a hungry stomach brought to life hilariously by star of Cheers and Frasier, George Wendt, and the chaotic, overactive bladder, Bobcat Goldthwait. In a further foreshadowing of the one-day feature film, Buzzy has to balance the various effects emotions have on the body and mentality. Buzzy’s first day goes from disaster to success, gaining General Knowledge’s salute. The attraction enjoyed a lengthy run at the park, operating from 1989 to 2007. But while Disney has a long history of adapting their various attractions for film, Inside Out was not meant to be a big screen version of Cranium Command.

One of ‘Inside Out’s Directors Worked on Cranium Command

Inside Out was led by now-legendary Pixar directors Ronaldo Del Carmen and Pete Docter. However, the film’s connection to Cranium Command has ties to Docter’s humble beginnings at Disney. In a video interview at D23, Docter revealed that while attending Disney-created animation academy, Cal Arts, he interned as an animator at Disney. He says that there was not much work for him at the time, so the first-time animator was tapped by debut directors Trousdale and Wise to work on the animated sequence for Cranium Command. Per his interview, Docter says he was assigned to animate the first scene of Buzzy. He explained that “as more experienced and better animators came on, I did a lot of, if you remember in the film, there’s a lot of these little cutout things that are[…] springs and all sorts of stuff and a lot of xeroxed heads.” The heads he mentions are those of the people to whom the recruits are assigned. Trousdale, Wise, and Docter all appeared as heads of the project.

Years later, while working on Inside Out, Docter admitted he missed the similarities at first until it was pointed out to him. As he stated in the video, Docter said: “You know, it’s funny, someone mentioned to me that Inside Out has some similarities to in it [to Cranium Command]. It was about a year into the production of Inside Out that I made that connection.” He goes on to hypothesize that his brain had been calling back to his first job at Disney the whole time. While he does not definitively say he believes that’s what was happening, it does seem that Docter’s own Buzzy was hard at work. While Docter and many others may have forgotten the classic attraction, there were those who remembered it well, and it was that group of people that would put Buzzy back in the news in a most unexpected way.

After It Closed, Cranium Command Made Headlines For a Surprising Reason

Cranium Command closed along with the Wonders of Life pavilion in 2007. But, as the Orlando Weekly states, the illegal urban exploring of defunct Walt Disney World attractions became a problem for the resort in the mid-2010s. Wonders of Life, specifically Cranium Command, was not immune. Spectrum News 13 reported that Cranium Command was left largely intact after its closing, including the animatronic Buzzy figure. In August 2018, just two years before formal production began on Inside Out 2, Buzzy made headlines when Disney filed a police report alleging that the animatronic had been stolen sometime between August 1st and the 8th of that year. While it sounds like the plot of a heist movie, police arrested a local man on suspicion of theft.

However, the charges were unrelated. The suspect had been booked on suspicion of stealing articles of Buzzy’s clothing, but not the animatronic itself. Another report from Spectrum News 13 says that Buzzy’s clothes had been sold to NBA player, Robin Lopez and his friend, Brett Finley, who were unaware that the items were stolen. The report states that Lopez and Finley asked if the items had been illegally obtained, but were told that they weren’t. The two cooperated with investigators, and the seller faced multiple charges. As of this writing, however, the Buzzy animatronic has yet to be found.

The Inside Out franchise has come a long way over the last eight years, but many, including its creator, do not realize just how far back the idea dates. With its origins rooted in the long-forgotten EPCOT show, Cranium Command, the films bring back fond memories for those who visited the park decades ago. For some, the memory of the show was hard to let go of and led to a historical Walt Disney World theft. But even as that case remains unsolved, the memory of the show and its beloved characters lives on through the Inside Out legacy.

