Pixar accomplished the unimaginable earlier this summer, when Inside Out 2 became the highest-grossing animated movie in history. But the studio isn't done yet, and the company just announced when their next projects can be expected. The television series titled Dream Productions will be the first of its kind. The title will premiere on Disney+ on December 11, and it will follow the characters in charge of producing Riley's dreams in the world of Inside Out. The events of the series will take place between the two movies, taking a look at Riley's mind before her life changed during this summer's biggest blockbuster.

Pixar released a sneak peek of the television series. Joy (Amy Poehler) welcomes guests to Dream Productions, explaining that the memories that need extra processing are sent to the department in order to become dreams. The part of Riley's mind in charge of this transformation functions as a movie studio. The concept was briefly explored during Inside Out and Inside Out 2, but Dream Productions will allow Pixar to truly dive deep into how dreams are made within this franchise. Hopefully, viewers will be able to recognize characters and events from what Riley has been through on the big screen.

Something that was really convenient about the production timeline of Dream Productions was the fact that the studio was working on Inside Out 2 at the same time. This will allow performers such as Kensington Tallman, Lewis Black, Tony Hale and Phyllis Smith to reprise their roles from Inside Out 2. It remains to be seen if Riley's story will continue in the future. But while Pixar works on their upcoming slate, audiences will be able to return to the young woman's mind in Dream Productions.

Win or Lose is Finally Coming to Disney+

The first Pixar television series launched on Disney+ was supposed to be Win or Lose. Somewhere along the way, the production timeline for that project was changed, leading the streaming platform to announce that the show will now premiere on February 19, 2025. The upcoming series will follow a school sports team. The events leading up to a big game will be seen through the perspective of very different characters. Will Forte is set to voice the team's coach. That will be a big week for Disney, considering how Captain America: Brave New World will hit the big screen merely a few days before Win or Lose makes its way to television.

Dream Productions premieres on Disney+ on December 11, before Win or Lose arrives on February 19. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

