After the enormous success of Inside Out 2 in theaters across the world, it wouldn't be a surprise if we got more adventures from that world... which is exactly what Disney is doing. Today at D23, the Mickey Mouse studio unveiled a first look at Dream Productions, a spin-off series from Inside Out that takes place between the first and second movies. The news was confirmed by Collider's Taylor Gates, who's reporting from the event.

Aside from the series' title, Disney unveiled some images and a brief synopsis of Dream Productions. From the looks of it, the show will play out like a workplace comedy, and instead of taking place at the control center where Happiness (voiced by Amy Poehler), Anxiety (Maya Hawke) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith) work, the story will be in a section of Riley's (Kensington Tallman) brain that's responsible for fabricating the girl's dreams every night when she goes to sleep.

Dream Productions Will Continue Inside Out's Winning Streak

Image via Pixar

The title and images also suggest that Dream Productions will have some movie satire vibes, since the workers responsible for Riley's dreams have to put together some stories that play inside the girl's head when she's fast asleep. Disney is yet to reveal if Riley's core emotions will be featured at some point in the series, but chances are that we'll see them every now and then when Riley wakes up or just before she goes to bed.

Just like the two movies, Dream Productions will take viewers on a journey inside the human brain in order to figure out how some decisions get made, how we react to the environments we're in and how we develop our sense of self. Since the series will have a much more flexible realm, it's possible that audiences get to see some daring episodes that push the boundaries of animation in order to represent the possibilities of dreams.Disney is yet to announce further details from Dream Productions, including voice cast, episode count and release window.