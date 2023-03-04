Before Vasilis Katsoupis' Inside hits theaters on March 17, Rotten Tomatoes (via DiscussingFilm) has released a new poster for the movie, where Willem Dafoe's character, Nemo, can be seen portrayed in a painting. The character appears to be in distress, looking for someone to help him. The way Nemo is presented in the poster is directly related to the plot of the film, where the character is sent to steal art from a penthouse. Before Nemo can escape with what he's trying to rob, the alarms go off, activating security measures that include thick glass and concrete walls.

It is unknown just how much time it will take for someone to find Nemo, given how his team abandoned him when they realized the mission wasn't going to be successful. The extreme isolation Nemo must endure becomes the focal point of the narrative, exploring just how the burglar must find a way to survive being locked away for so long, without having anyone to talk to. As a character-driven story, the whole weight of the plot proceeds to fall into Dafoe's shoulders, giving the actor free reign with the performance he wants to deliver.

The film held its world premiere at this year's edition of the Berlin International Film Festival. After filming over the course of the summer of 2021, Inside made an impressive analysis of the human mind under conditions of extreme isolation, with Dafoe delivering a performance that proves he is still hungry to develop himself as an artist, even if his trajectory is already nothing short of impressive. Katsoupis' drama is ready to take the actor to the limit, in the complicated tale about the search for resources and survival.

Willem Dafoe Will Next Be Seen in 'Nosferatu'

After the actor tells the story of Nemo in the upcoming movie, he is set to join the cast of Robert Egger's Nosferatu. In this remake of the silent era of cinema classic, Eggers will use his own, unique voice to bring the iconic vampire back to life. The basic premise of the story will be kept intact, as the vampire who lives in a castle will become obsessed with a teenager, stalking her and becoming part of her nightmares. Dafoe previously collaborated with the filmmaker when they made The Lighthouse and The Northman.

You can find the new poster for Inside below. The film is set to hit theaters on March 17.