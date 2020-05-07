Watch the Xbox Series X “Inside Xbox” Livestream Event Here

It’s time for your first look at next-gen gameplay from our global development partners with the Xbox Series X. Boot up the show and take everything in.

Today at 8am PT / 11am ET, fans will get to see the first wave of titles running on the new Xbox Series X in “Inside Xbox”, a livestreaming event that will feature developers showing off their hard work. “The Most Powerful Xbox Ever” will get a chance to impress before the PS5, but that also means that Sony will get to see what their competitors have to offer before countering with a content demo of their own. Either way, gamers win.

Expect to see a new look at Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. That flagship game for the studio and Microsoft’s newest console recently unveiled their title, story setting, a little bit of game mechanics, and its first cinematic trailer, all in preparation for a deeper dive during “Inside Xbox” today. But that won’t be the only title that’s been “optimized for Xbox Series X.” We’ll have to stay tuned to see what else is in the queue, but we know Devolver Digital will come to play. Could Cyberpunk 2077 be making an appearance? That would certainly be a high point.

We’ll also be updating our trailers article throughout the event as it airs, so don’t worry if you miss one or want to watch a particular trailer over and over again; we’ve got you covered. So in the meantime, feel free to let us know what titles you’re looking forward to, what you’re hyped for, and whether you think everything will live up to that hype once the new system arrives this holiday season.