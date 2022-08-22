Horror fans have been getting ready to take another trip into “The Further” ever since Insidious 5 was announced. Now, fans are one step closer as filming has officially wrapped up on the next installment. The news came in the form of a congratulatory Twitter post from actress, and wife of the film’s director and star Patrick Wilson, Dagmara Dominczyk.

The first Insidious film was released in 2010, directed by James Wan and written by Leigh Whannell. It stared Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, and Andrew Astor as the Lambert family, who become plagued by evil spirits from an evil realm known as “The Further” when their son Dalton (Simpkins) slips into a coma. The Lamberts were the focus of the first two films before the franchise switched to prequels and spin-offs for the third and fourth films. Although Wilson, Byrne, and Simpkins all made brief cameos in the fourth film, Insidious: The Last Key.

Now, the Lamberts are returning for Insidious 5 with all four actors set to return. The exact plot of the sequel is currently under wraps, but it is said to pick up with the Lamberts as they prepare to send Dalton (Simpkins) off to college. The Lamberts’ return to the franchise is a huge deal for the fans, who worried they had already seen the last of them. The series began with them, and it’d be a shame to not see their story continue.

For the post, Dominczyk included a selfie of the couple and captioned it:

6 weeks of (fake) blood, sweat, and tears, and now he’s mine all mine once again. So proud @patrickwilson73 directed a movie, (and killed it, no pun intended) but man oh man we sure have missed him… #thatsawrap

Wilson and his family have a lot to celebrate with filming wrapping on Insidious 5. The horror film will be Wilson’s directorial debut; after years in front of the camera, the actor decided to make his return to the franchise extra special by stepping behind the camera as well. And, if his wife is to be believed, he “killed it.”

The first two films’ director, and iconic horror director, Wan is producing the film alongside Jason Blum and Whannell. Halloween Kills writer Scott Teems wrote the film’s script with Whannell, who has written every previous installment in the franchise, receiving a story by credit.

Insidious 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on July 7, 2023. Check out Dominczyk’s tweet below: