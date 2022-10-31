Insidious isn't your typical haunted house or possession tale. The stories under this franchise all connect under the concept of a dark spiritual realm known as "The Further." Spirits from The Further don't haunt places, they haunt people, and they do it to the death. This sinister story, spooking viewers through the screen since 2010, has stayed relevant through the years and kept fans loyal through the telling of each chapter. It inspired the use of "Upside Down" worlds within our own, influenced the notion of cursed families throughout the genre, and made a name in horror for all those involved in the original film. With four films underway and fans left divided on the reception of the most recent installments, it's finally come time for a new chapter in the Insidious story.

The Insidious movies have non-stop terrifying action, and they make no room for slow, anticipatory fear, and instead utilize the jump-scare around every corner. The spirits and demons in these films don't just haunt, they attack, taking corporeal form more often than not. Sometimes whether they're physical or not is an ambiguous line unclear to viewers when crossed. Each chapter sticks to a standard formula created by the story: an entity takes someone's astral body to the further, and Elise, played by Lin Shaye, must bring them back. Elise is the most pivotal character, even in her death, as shown in Insidious: Chapter 2.

It's been almost five years since the last installment of Insidious, and next year the franchise will be back for more. Insidious: Fear the Dark began production in the Spring of 2022 and wrapped filming back in August of this year. There's not a lot out there on the movie yet, but some big names have been dropped for those involved. With actor Patrick Wilson making his directorial debut, and an all-too-familiar cast, the film is making a comeback much anticipated by fans. Here's everything we know so far about Insidious: Fear the Dark.

Is There A Trailer for Insidious: Fear the Dark?

As of now, there is no trailer for Insidious: Fear the Dark. However, there are some social media posts confirming its production and wrap-up. Producer Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions posted a photo on Twitter of him and actor-director Patrick Wilson on set back in August, pictured below.

When filming came to an end, Wilson's wife, actress Dagmara Dominczyk, also took to Twitter with a cute couple's selfie and a celebratory hashtag, happy to have her husband back to herself. Check out the post here:

Insidious: Fear The Dark will hit theaters July 7th, 2023, alongside other hyped-up movies like Barbie starring Margot Robbie, Marvel Studios' The Marvels, and Oppenheimer, written and directed by Christopher Nolan. Next Summer will see quite a few blockbusters, so it's just the right setting for Insidious: Fear the Dark to make its comeback as a big-hit horror film. Since it looks like the film is going back to its roots, this might not be such a difficult task.

What Is The Plot of Insidious: Fear the Dark?

Not much of the plot of Insidious: Fear the Dark has been revealed. What we do know is that the Lambert family is once again the target of The Further. Originally reported by Deadline, the general premise goes:

Set ten years after the end of Insidious 2, Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) heads east to drop his son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) off at an idyllic, ivy-covered university. However, Dalton’s college dream becomes a nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both.

It's not said who these demons are, but since it never felt like The Man with Fire on His Face was truly dealt with, we might like to see another sinister appearance from him.

The last film, Insidious: The Last Key, was all about Elise revisiting her traumatic childhood, and killing the demons that infested her family. It came full circle as a true prequel, in the end, giving us a glimpse into the Lambert family's dealings from chapter one. Now, it looks like we'll be getting a similar plot in the fifth installment of the series, with Dalton's past coming back to haunt him. We can expect that the film will stick to its franchise's formula, and someone will be making trips in and out of The Further to save a soul.

Who Is Making Insidious: Fear the Dark?

Patrick Wilson, one of the stars of the film, is making his directorial debut with Insidious: Fear the Dark. It'll be the first audiences have seen of his directing skills, but it's clear he has the blessings of Jason Blum and James Wan to do so. Producing the movie so far are Blum and Wan, the director of Insidious Chapters 1 and 2, and Leigh Whannell, co-creator and co-writer of the franchise. Scott Teems of Halloween Kills co-wrote the film with Whannell. Blumhouse is known for its scary good productions such as The Purge, Paranormal Activity, and Get Out, with loyal fans across the board. With a crew this talented it doesn't look like Insidious: Fear the Dark will miss the mark.

Who Is Starring in Insidious: Fear the Dark?

So far, the cast consists of Patrick Wilson, returning as Josh Lambert, Ty Simpkins as his son Dalton Lambert, Rose Byrne as Josh's wife Renai, and Andrew Astor as Dalton's little brother, Foster. In unknown roles, actors Peter Dager and Sinclair Daniel, both new to the big screen, have been cast. Actress Hiam Abbass, known for films like Blade Runner 2049 and Hellraiser (2022), is to appear in the film, as well as newcomer AJ Dyer who previously guest starred in an episode of the CBS series FBI.