Thirteen years after the release of the first film, Rose Byrne had lots of fun returning to the Insidious universe for Insidious: Fear the Dark, the fifth chapter of the beloved horror franchise. In an interview with Collider’s own Steven Weintraub for Seriously Red, Byrne spoke about working with co-star Patrick Wilson, who is stepping up as director of the upcoming sequel.

Directed by James Wan, from a script by Leigh Whannell, 2010’s Insidious follows the Lambert family (Byrne and Wilson), who seek out paranormal help after their son (Ty Simpkins) falls into an inexplicable coma. As the story unfolds, we learn that the child became a vessel for multiple demons on the astral plane, which is the perfect excuse for Wan and Whannell to unleash some classic scares. The movie became a box office hit, with the main cast returning for a sequel in 2013. After that, Blumhouse produced two prequels that didn't focus on the Lambert family. That will change with Fear of the Dark, the next chapter of the family's haunted story.

In addition to reuniting the Lambert family from the first two Insidious film, Fear the Dark will also mark Wilson's directorial debut. It’s more than fitting that Wilson would take over the helm of the franchise after helping Wan in numerous horror projects as a star. However, Wilson's double role as actor and director was bound to change the dynamics on set. Fortunately, as Byrne tells us, everything went well during production. She explained:

“We [Byrne and Wilson] have a very natural ease. He's very down to earth. He's got kids and a family, and he's such a pro. He has been doing it for so long, and [he] and James, he's James' muse in many ways. He's been in every one of his projects. I thought it felt like a natural progression that he would want to continue the story. He really worked so hard on the script for a long time. We had the pandemic, obviously, but we started talking about it, I think it was in 2019, I honestly do, before we actually shot it. So he was already really working hard on it then.”

As Byrne reveals, the idea of coming back to the original Insidious family came from Wilson, who really wanted to expand their story. In her words:

“He really wanted to make it about the origin story, about the original cast, about those characters, and the effect on the family. Then also to delve into the classic horror stuff, and all the tropes and all of the things the fans love, to give the fans what they want, too. So it was really cool to reunite with Ty [Simpkins], and that was wild revisiting that. I got a thrill out of that. It was a lot of fun.”

Will There Be A Insidious 6?

While Insidious: Fear of the Dark has not yet been released, fans might be curious about the franchise’s future. When asked about the possibility of a sixth installment, Byrne told us that there’s nothing concrete yet. Still, she wouldn’t dismiss the possibility. As she explained, "Look, I would say there's always room for anything, really. It's Hollywood, right? But I think it would be a question if Ty wanted to delve into it again, and Patrick and myself did too. But this was really interesting, and I'm curious to see how it's come out and to see how the fans will enjoy it.”

Byrne isn't wrong, and if Insidious: Fear the Dark proves successful, it’s most likely that Blumhouse will push for a sequel. And let’s be honest, chances are high, considering how profitable the franchise has been so far. Commenting on the unexpected success of the first Insidious, Byrne said:

“I get little tidbits now and again about how it's, particularly the first one, how it's become more of a cult hit than I knew. That's really delightful. Oh my God, we did that film in 22 days for $8.50 [laughs]. Obviously, it was with (writer) Leigh [Whannell] and (director) James [Wan] who had a great horror pedigree, but they'd had a pretty bad experience within the studio system in the last couple of movies. So they just went completely independent, raw filmmaking, back to their roots of independent filmmaking with Blumhouse. So when I hear the trickle-down effect and how it has affected people in different ways now, it's delightful.”

The cult status of the first Insidious was one reason for Byrne to return to the franchise, as it feels good to give fans what they want. In Byrne’s words:

“It had this built-in audience for now over a decade. I mean, God no, how long ago was that movie? Yeah, like 10 or 12 years ago. So, that's interesting to then revisit this origin story, like we were saying, and really give the fans what they want. I know Leigh’s been helping Patrick a lot, too, with stuff on the movie, so I'm excited to see what they come up with. And when you have such a fan base, it's awesome to revisit all of those characters again.”

Insidious 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on July 7, 2023. Look for more from Steve's interviews with Rose Byrne soon.