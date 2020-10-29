New ‘Insidious’ Movie in the Works, Patrick Wilson to Make Directorial Debut

A fifth Insidious movie is on the way with franchise stars Patrick Wilson and Ty Simpkins set to return. In addition to starring, Wilson will also make his directorial debut on the fifth Insidious movie. The big announcement arrives nearly 10 years after the Insidious franchise kicked off with the first film of the same name starring Wilson, Simpkins, and Rose Byrne. Insidious went on to produce three sequels, the most recent one being 2018’s Insidious: The Last Key.

Blumhouse announced on Thursday a fifth Insidious movie directed by Wilson is officially moving forward. Wilson has appeared in three of the four previous Insidious installments including The Last Key. The fifth Insidious movie will be the first project Wilson will tackle as director, making it one of his biggest creative endeavors to date. Despite his relatively green status as a director, there should be no doubts about Wilson’s ability to nail bringing the next Insidious chapter to life given his long-term role within the franchise. In addition to teasing his return to Insidious on Instagram, Wilson shared a statement on his new role within the franchise:

“I’m honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices. Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full-circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into The Further we go…”

In addition to Wilson’s role as both the movie’s director and one of its stars, the new Insidious movie is bringing back Simpkins to once again play Dalton Lambert, son of Josh (Wilson) and Renai Lambert (Byrne). The fifth Insidious movie will pick up with Dalton and the Lamberts 10 years after the latest installment as Dalton begins college. The new movie is based on an idea from franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell and is written by Scott Teems (Rectify, Halloween Kills).

Jason Blum will produce the fifth Insidious installment for Blumhouse, along with franchise creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell. Additionally, Oren Peli will also produce. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Steven Schneider will executive produce the new Blumhouse movie. The film will be distributed globally by Sony Pictures.

The fifth Insidious movie is scheduled for release in 2022. Get even more Blumhouse updates here.

