Insidious isn't your typical haunted house or possession tale. The stories under this franchise all connect under the concept of a dark spiritual realm known as "The Further." Spirits from The Further don't haunt places, they haunt people, and they do it to the death. This sinister story, spooking viewers through the screen since 2010, has stayed relevant through the years and kept fans loyal through the telling of each chapter. It inspired the use of "Upside Down" worlds within our own, influenced the notion of cursed families throughout the genre, and made a name in horror for all those involved in the original film. With four films underway and fans left divided on the reception of the most recent installments, it's finally come time for a new chapter in the Insidious story.

The Insidious movies have non-stop terrifying action, and they make no room for slow, anticipatory fear, and instead utilize the jump-scare around every corner. The spirits and demons in these films don't just haunt, they attack, taking corporeal form more often than not. Sometimes whether they're physical or not is an ambiguous line unclear to viewers when crossed. Each chapter sticks to a standard formula created by the story: an entity takes someone's astral body to the further, and Elise, played by Lin Shaye, must bring them back. Elise is the most pivotal character, even in her death, as shown in Insidious: Chapter 2.

It's been five years since the last installment of Insidious, and this summer the franchise will be back for more with Insidious: The Red Door. With actor Patrick Wilson making his directorial debut, and an all-too-familiar cast, the film is making a comeback much anticipated by fans. Here's everything we know so far about Insidious: The Red Door.

When Is Insidious: The Red Door Coming Out?

Insidious: The Red Door will hit theaters on July 7, 2023, and will be opening up against Lionsgate's R-rated comedy Joy Ride. Next Summer will see quite a few blockbusters, so it's just the right setting for Insidious: The Red Door to make its comeback as a big-hit horror film. Since it looks like the film is going back to its roots, this might not be such a difficult task.

Where Can You Watch Insidious: The Red Door?

Insidious: The Red Door will be released exclusively in movie theaters. As of now, there are no confirmed dates as to when and where it'll be available to stream. The film's distributor, Screen Gems, is owned by Sony Pictures and has a streaming deal with Netflix, so there's a good chance that the film will be available to stream on the service sometime in late 2023.

Is There a Trailer for Insidious: The Red Door?

The official trailer for Insidious: The Red Door was released on Sony Pictures Entertainment's YouTube Channel on April 19, 2023, giving fans their long-awaited first look at the return of the Lambert family.

Who Is Starring in Insidious: The Red Door?

The cast consists of Patrick Wilson, returning as Josh Lambert, Ty Simpkins as his son Dalton Lambert, Rose Byrne as Josh's wife Renai, and Andrew Astor as Dalton's little brother, Foster. In unknown roles, actors Peter Dager, Sinclair Daniel, and Jarquez McClendon, all relatively new to the big screen, have been cast. Actress Hiam Abbass, known for films like Blade Runner 2049 and Hellraiser (2022), is to appear in the film. Lin Shaye will also be returning as Elise Rainier, with her character showing up through videotapes after being killed off in the second film.

What Is The Plot of Insidious: The Red Door?

Insidious: The Red Door is said to be the final film and the franchise and will feature the return of the Lambert family who was at the center of the first two films but was absent from the third and fourth entries. The official synopsis via Sony Pictures reads:

In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise’s original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.

The last film, Insidious: The Last Key, was all about Elise revisiting her traumatic childhood, and killing the demons that infested her family. It came full circle as a true prequel, in the end, giving us a glimpse into the Lambert family's dealings from chapter one. Now, it looks like we'll be getting a similar plot in the fifth installment of the series, with Dalton's past coming back to haunt him. We can expect that the film will stick to its franchise's formula, and someone will be making trips in and out of The Further to save a soul.

The film was initially set to be titled Insidious: Fear the Dark, but was changed to The Red Door in March 2023.

Who Is Making Insidious: The Red Door?

Patrick Wilson, one of the stars of the film, is making his directorial debut with Insidious: The Red Door It'll be the first audiences have seen of his directing skills, but it's clear he has the blessings of Jason Blum and James Wan to do so. Producers on the film include Blum, Wan, Oren Peli, and Leigh Whannell, co-creator, and co-writer of the franchise. Scott Teems of Halloween Kills wrote the screenplay for the film from a story by Whannell. Blumhouse is known for its scary good productions such as The Purge, Paranormal Activity, and Get Out, with loyal fans across the board. With a crew this talented it doesn't look like Insidious: The Red Door will miss the mark.

When and Where Did Insidious: The Red Door Film?

