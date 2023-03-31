The upcoming fifth installment in Leigh Whannell and James Wan's Insidious franchise is undergoing a bit of a facelift ahead of its July 7 release. Originally heading to theaters under the full title of Insidious: Fear the Dark, the film will now draw on one of the most iconic pieces of imagery from the series, donning the new title Insidious: The Red Door.

The update is an ominous and fitting one given the role of the red doors throughout the Insidious films. They serve as gateways to the lairs of the big villains of the first two films and as pathways to the Further itself. It's partly because of the red door that the Lambert family has been haunted so viciously throughout the years. In the 2018 prequel, Insidious: The Last Key, the paranormal investigator and linchpin of the franchise Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) accidentally opens a door leading to the Lambert house and leaves it open as she makes her way back to the real world after defeating Key Face. Her actions inadvertently doom the family to repeated hauntings and multiple trips to the Further in an attempt to find peace.

Clearly, the red door hasn't been closed for good for the Lambert family as Insidious: The Red Door takes place ten years after the events of the second film. Plot details are being kept mostly under wraps, but the new film will see Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) dropping Dalton (Ty Simpkins) off at the idyllic college of his dreams out East. When the demons of his childhood come crawling back into their lives, however, it beckons them back to the Further to finally close the door on that horrible chapter of their lives.

RELATED: 'Insidious' Sets First Ever 4K UHD Release With Limited Edition Steelbook

Speaking to Collider about the new film, series star Rose Byrne revealed the idea for the Lamberts' new nightmare came from Wilson, who'll make his directorial debut with the project while Whannell writes. After taking a break from the Lamberts to focus on Elise, it only felt natural to follow up with the family years later to see how they evolved and moved on from their traumatic experiences. If it proves to be another hit for Blumhouse, Byrne also didn't close the door on another sequel, though it would need Wilson, Simpkins, and Whannell to all stay on board to work.

Who Else Will Step Through The Red Door for Insidious 5?

Filming on Insidious: The Red Door wrapped back in August 2022 with eyes toward a summer release that would place it among a slew of blockbusters like The Marvels, Barbie, and Oppenheimer. In addition to the returning cast of Byrne, Wilson, and Simpkins, the new installment will also star Peter Dager, Sinclair Daniel, and Hiam Abbass. It'll mark the first time the franchise has been on the big screen in five years, but Insidious is far from the cult franchise it used to be, growing to be a mainstay of the Blumhouse brand.

Insidious: The Red Door comes out in theaters on July 7. Check out a previous interview with Wilson below.