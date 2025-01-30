Initially scheduled to hit theaters this summer, Variety reports that the sixth chapter in the acclaimed Insidious franchise will unfortunately not launch till next year. This is because Sony has given the original August 29 release date to Darren Aronofsky's crime thriller Caught Stealing, starring Austin Butler. With this, Insidious 6 will now arrive on August 21, 2026; however, no further details have been revealed, including its official title.

Since May 2024, the horror sequel has been confirmed to be in the works, and while no cast list has been unveiled, fans can hope for Patrick Wilson’s return once again, given his appearance in the last Insidious movie, The Red Door. Wilson, who also featured in the first two installments, made his feature directorial debut in The Red Door, which was released on July 7, 2023, and grossed $189 million worldwide against a $16 million budget.

Created by Leigh Whannell and James Wan, the Insidious franchise began in 2010 and has since been produced by Blumhouse in partnership with Sony’s Stage 6 Films. The first chapter in the film series is 2010’s Insidious, followed by Chapter 2 in 2013 and Chapter 3 two years later. The Last Key then came about in 2018, before The Red Door. All in all, these movies have amassed over $731 million globally on a combined budget of $42.5 million.

What Is ‘Caught Stealing’ About?

The film, which will now arrive this summer in place of Insidious 6, features quite an extraordinary cast in addition to Butler. The other names announced are Bad Bunny, Action Bronson, Vincent D’Onofrio, Zoë Kravitz, Liev Schreiber, Griffin Dunne, Matt Smith, and Regina King. Caught Stealing is based on the book series by Charlie Huston, who also wrote the film, and its official logline reads:

“Burned-out ex-baseball player Hank Thompson (Butler) unexpectedly finds himself embroiled in a dangerous struggle for survival amidst the criminal underbelly of 1990s New York City, forced to navigate a treacherous underworld he never imagined.”

When this exciting pic was first announced in March 2024, the Oscar-nominated Aronofsky expressed delight to Variety about getting to join forces with his old buddies at Sony Pictures “to bring Charlie’s adrenaline-soaked roller coaster ride to life.” The iconic director also voiced his anticipation to work with lead star Butler and “my family of NYC filmmakers.”

Insidious 6 debuts in 2026, while Caught Stealing drops in theaters this summer. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.