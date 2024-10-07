James Wan’s fan-favorite supernatural horror flick, Insidious: Chapter 2 is returning to theatres just in time for the spooky season. The movie starring Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne in the leading roles provides a direct continuation of the story from Insidious but with more thrills and horrific twists and turns. It’ll be the perfect time to revisit the movie for the fans of the franchise and a new generation of horror fans.

The movie was a raging success back in the day grossing a worldwide total of $161.9 million against a budget of $5 million. The movie has a 39 percent critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, however, the audience score is higher at 57 percent, which goes in sync with the movie’s CinemaScore of B+. The movie has been appreciated for its eerie vibes, thrilling generational secrets, ample jump scares, and Wan’s vision, along with great performances, especially by Wilson and Byrne.

What’s ‘Insidious: Chapter 2’ About?

Continuing its story thread from the original movie Chapter 2 sees Renai and Josh ready to move on from their recent showdown with evil spirits that possessed their son. However, Renai feels something still is seriously off, especially with Josh, who is possessed too. Now in order to free Josh's soul and to defeat the malevolent forces around them once and for all, Lorraine and her ghost-hunting friends digs deep into the past to save her family's future.

Widely considered a horror auteur, Wan directs from a script by Leigh Whannell, who went on to make his directorial debut with Insidious: Chapter 3 and later helming The Invisible Man. The movie serves as a perfect sequel for fans of the original feature as Chapter 2 was followed by two more movies Chapter 3 and The Last Key. A direct sequel to Chapter 2, Insidious: The Red Door was released in 2023 and was a hit among fans.

Along with Byrne and Wilson, Chapter 2 also cast Ty Simpkins as Dalton Lambert, Lin Shaye as Elise, Steve Coulter as Carl, Barbara Hershey as Lorraine Lambert, Leigh Whannell as Specs, Angus Sampson as Tucker, Andrew Astor as Foster, with Brynn Bowie and Madison Bowie as Kali. Further rounding off the cast are Michael Beach as Detective Sendal, J. LaRose, Brooke Peoples, Edwina Findley, Stephanie Pearson, Jorge Pallo, and many more.

Insidious 2 will haunt theatres again starting October 9. You can check the new announcement above and read our review here.