Thanks to The Invisible Man, Leigh Whannell has become one of horror’s most beloved filmmakers. The director’s next Universal Monster reimagining, Wolf Man, is finally biting its way to theaters later this month. However, if you needed something scream-worthy to pass the time till then, Whannell’s criminally underrated directorial debut Insidious: Chapter 3 has found a new streaming home.

Insidious: Chapter 3 is currently haunting Hulu. While the film was another major box office hit for the franchise, making $112 million worldwide, the reception was mixed. The sequel currently has a slightly negative critic rating of 56% on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience reception was even more split with a 51% score. However, the Insidious franchise has never been a critical darling. As it stands, Chapter 3 is actually the second best-reviewed film of the historic franchise only behind the original.

What Is ‘Insidious: Chapter 3’ About?

Taking a step back from the main Lambert family storyline, Chapter 3 is a prequel that focuses on fan-favorite character Elise Rainier, played by horror icon Lin Shaye. Specifically, how she and her team of paranormal investigators met on a spooky case involving a teenage girl named Quinn (Stefanie Scott) who's dealing with the loss of her mother. That trauma gets worse when Quinn is involved in a near-fatal car accident. She tries to reach out to her on the other side while she's bedridden, but accidentally calls something sinister back that latches on. Quinn's father (Dermot Mulroney) is doing the best he can to support his kids in a run-down apartment building, but this haunting takes their fear to a new, frightening level. Elise is the only one who can save them.

The story may not have broken any new ground for the franchise, but Chapter 3 was a major showcase for Whannell’s directing talent. After years of writing and starring in iconic films like Saw and Insidious, this was his horrific homecoming. The thick atmosphere is some of the best of the entire series and Whannell reminds us, just like James Wan before him, that jump scares can be an art form. Chapter 3 has not only some of the scariest moments of the franchise, like a heart-skipping car crash, but it also has some of the more memorable moments in modern horror. The performances from the cast are also once again a main selling point of this series. Whannell would go on to direct Upgrade and The Invisible Man, but Chapter 3 is arguably still his most impressive feat to date.

Insidious: Chapter 3 can be watched alongside the first two creepy installments of the franchise on Hulu. Before you re-enter “The Further,” the trailer for Chapter 3 can be viewed below. Wolf Man is also hitting theaters on January 17. You can pre-order your tickets now on Fandango.

