With its spooky stories and compelling supernatural aspects, the Insidious franchise has established a distinct identity in the horror genre. Each movie reveals a new chapter of the eerie narrative, heightening the chills and keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Besides the terrifying and atmospheric storytelling, one of the key factors contributing to the franchise's success lies in its memorable and well-developed characters. From the fearless paranormal investigators, Elise Rainier and Tucker and Specs, to the diverse array of haunted individuals, each character brings a unique depth and emotional investment to the story which will soon return to the big screen for its fifth and final installment, Insidious: The Red Door.

10 Carl

Carl, played by Steve Coulter, is a demonologist and psychic medium who is a long-time friend of Elise. Carl was first introduced in Insidious: Chapter 2 and in the third installment, he made an appearance.

RELATED: 10 Ghost Story Tropes and Their Origins

Even though Carl is depicted as knowledgeable and skilled in the field of paranormal investigation, he is less brave than Elise in the face of danger. However, later on, Carl shows great character development which is proved when he looked into Elise Rainier's death and the paranormal occurrences that were still haunting the Lambert family.

9 Melissa Rainier

Appeared in the franchise’s fourth installment, Insidious: The Last Key, Melissa Rainier (Spencer Locke) is Elise’s estranged niece. Melissa contacts Elise for help when she and her family experience paranormal activity in their childhood home. s the film progresses, Melissa becomes more entangled in the supernatural events, ultimately playing a pivotal role in confronting the malevolent force haunting the property.

Melissa demonstrates to her estranged aunt Elise a number of shared qualities, particularly patience, and fortitude in the face of peril. Additionally, her determination to confront and overcome the paranormal forces adds to her likability.

8 Quinn Brenner

Quinn Brenner is first introduced in Insidious: Chapter 3, and is portrayed by Stefanie Scott. Quinn is a young girl who seeks the help of Elise Rainier in an attempt to contact her deceased mother. However, this communication inadvertently invites malevolent spirits into Quinn's life, leading to a series of terrifying and dangerous encounters.

Quinn quickly becomes a fan favorite due to her determination and bravery in the face of adversity. Despite the dangers she encounters and the hardships she endures, Quinn remains determined to find a way to connect with her mother and overcome the supernatural forces that torment her. Her resilience and courage make her a compelling and likable character.

7 Lorraine Lambert

Portrayed by Barbara Hershey, Lorrain Lambert is Josh’s mother and Dalton’s grandmother. Throughout the series, she becomes entangled in the terrifying supernatural events that threaten her family.

RELATED: From 'Men in Black' to 'Insidious': 7 Sequels that Looked So Good, But Were So Bad

Lorraine and her in-law's daughter Renai have a lot in common, such as their unshakable devotion to their families and their courage in the face of peril. Even though she has a short amount of screen time, it’s undeniable that she plays a crucial role in initiating the entire franchise by asking Elise to assist Josh.

6 Dalton Lambert

Dalton Lambert (Ty Simpkins) is the eldest child of Josh and Renai Lambert who mysteriously falls into a coma-like state, sparking a series of terrifying supernatural events in the first Insidious film. In the later installments, Dalton has more role to play in his family affair.

As a result of their innate need to defend and empathize with youngsters in danger, audiences are captivated by Dalton. However, in the sequel, Dalton, who receives more screen time, demonstrates restraint and bravery when he ventures into the Further to look for his father. As the spectator observes his development and zeal to defend his loved ones, fans cannot help but root for him.

5 Renai Lambert

Renai Lambert (Rose Byrne) is Josh Lambert’s wife and mother of their three children. She is a loving and devoted mother who becomes deeply concerned when her son Dalton falls into a mysterious and dangerous coma-like state in the first film.

Renai’s relatability and resilience are what make her so likable and memorable in the franchise. Moreover, as a mother, she puts her children's safety first and has great courage in the face of terrifying events. Renai's character development shows how she transforms from a scared and perplexed mother to a brave and tenacious defender, inspiring viewers.

4 Josh Lambert

Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) is a loving husband and father who finds himself embroiled in a terrifying battle against supernatural forces that threaten his family's safety. He also has an ability to Astro project which appeared when he was a child but his mother, Lorraine Lambert asks Elise Rainier to suppress his memory to prevent him from Astro projecting.

RELATED: 13 Spooky Haunted House Movies to Send a Shiver Down Your Spine

As a compassionate and protective father who is willing to go to great lengths to ensure his loved ones' safety, Josh is one of the franchise’s fan favorites. He also exhibits a blend of vulnerability and strength as he confronts his own fears to face the malevolent spirits haunting his family.

3 Tucker Croft

Played by Angus Sampson, Tucker Croft is Specs’ partner who often assists Elise and the supernatural investigations. He offers the tech aspect of Spectral Sightings. Moreover, writing multiple works both before and after he joined the Spectral Sightings team, Tucker is a pioneer in the subject of spectral mechanics.

Tucker's humor and lightheartedness make him endearing to the audience. He often delivers witty one-liners and provides comedic relief during tense and scary moments. Moreover, his loyalty and camaraderie with Specs contribute to his likability. The bond between them is evident throughout the series, as they rely on and support each other during their ghost-hunting endeavors.

2 Specs

Steven Fisher (Leigh Whannell), commonly known by his nickname Specs, is one of the two ghost-hunting partners, along with Tucker. Specs is an accomplished and gifted clairaudient who assists Elise greatly in her supernatural investigations. Moreover, not only is Specs able to hear spectral beings' energies, but he can also translate them into sketches that clients can recognize.

Specs and his partner, Tucker, act as the comedic relief of the franchise, offering levity and light-heartedness amidst the tension and the scares. He is also a tech-savvy member of the duo, often seen tinkering with equipment and using his knowledge to assist in solving supernatural mysteries. Specs is also brave and willing to face danger head-on making him such a heroic figure in the series.

1 Elise Rainier

Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) is a gifted psychic who specializes in communicating with the dead and confronting malevolent spirits. She has been friends with Lambert for years and later becomes instrumental in helping the Lambert family combat the supernatural forces targeting their son, Dalton.

Elise Rainier is appreciated and beloved by audiences for several reasons. For example, her persona emanates a sense of maturity and experience, bringing a feeling of reality to the movie's supernatural components. She also serves as a beacon of hope and guidance, offering her expertise and support to the protagonists. Moreover, Elise is portrayed as a strong and loving person who isn't afraid to face evil head-on, defend people who are in need, and selflessly sacrifice herself for other people.

NEXT: 7 Best Horror Movies to Stream on Shudder in July 2023