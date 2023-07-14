It's easy to see why the original Insidious took off in 2011. Back then, the horror landscape was dominated by abrasive edgelord remakes of horror classics from Platinum Dunes, an abundance of found-footage nonsense, and torture horror fare. James Wan's initial Insidious movie was a breath of fresh air compared to those titles. Here was a movie with crisp extended wide-takes, minimal gore, and a willingness to explore new horror lore rather than just rehash Jason and Freddy again. It’s easy to see why horror devotees responded so passionately to Insidious back in 2011…but it’s just as easy to notice the glaring shortcomings in this franchise.

Even considered in the historical context of 2011 horror fare, the original Insidious is a messy feature whose best, most restrained scary moments are hampered by intrusive comic relief and an unimaginative climax. The sequels only got worse, with Insidious: Chapter 2 and Insidious: The Red Door (the two follow-ups to directly continue the plight of the Lambert family) struggling to figure out how to prolong the mythology of The Further into an extended series of films. Many flaws plague all the Insidious movies, but there’s a common one that none of these entries can avoid: they’re boring. Mainstream horror movies can survive many flaws, but tedium is not one of them.

Quiet Horror Films Are Not Always Boring — But 'Insidious' Is

The Insidious movies aren’t boring because they have lengthy scenes of silence, where demons lurk in the background of humans like Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Renai Lambert (Rose Byrne) engaging in mundane activities. Quietness does not automatically equal tedium in the realm of horror cinema. Masterpieces in eerie tension like The Vanishing or The Birds wring so many captivating scares out of minimalistic filmmaking or lingering on shots as simple as more and more birds congregating on playground equipment. Meanwhile, motion pictures like The Blair Witch Project work so well because they keep so much off-screen and linger on the sight of human beings slowly deteriorating under pressure.

If anything, the boring nature of the Insidious movies comes from how they won’t commit to quiet scares. Prolonged moments of something spooky lurking in the background will inevitably end with one of the main human characters suddenly getting pounced on or grabbed by a supernatural entity, with loud screams and composer Joseph Bishara's blaring score hammering home the “terror” of these encounters. The rigid structure gets very predictable very quickly. Once you realize the pattern of how Insidious scares will play out, there’s little tension in its sequences that try to send chills down your spines. Brief instances of restrained camerawork inevitably give way to intrusive jump scares.

Needless to say, this is not the kind of subdued horror that so many masterpieces of the genre were built on. Simultaneously, the Insidious movies, confined by both their PG-13 ratings and uninspired screenwriting, don’t even have the decency to deliver enjoyably maximalist or surrealist scares in lieu of low-key frights. An abundance of jump scares could be easily forgiven if something like Insidious: The Red Door was constantly delivering gnarly-looking demons or montages of truly unnerving imagery. Instead, the Insidious films fail to embrace the creative impulses of either quiet horror or more over-the-top frightening films. No wonder they’re so boring.

The Insidious Movies Focus Too Much on the Human Drama

The innately low-budget nature of the Insidious movies means that they often focus quite heavily on the domestic turmoil of the Lambert family rather than exclusively traveling to the otherworldly realm of The Further. The emphasis on all this intimate drama should bring us closer to the characters, but it instead highlights the tremendously boring nature of these Insidious installments. Screenwriters Leigh Whannell and Scott Teems fail to make these characters feel like people, their dialogue sounds tin-eared and any scene focusing on their personal dilemmas seems to go on for an eternity. Time hasn’t helped to ease this issue in the Insidious saga, alas, as seen by its newest installment, The Red Door. Despite an amiable performance by Sinclair Daniel, Chris Winslow, a new character in The Red Door, suffers from the same kind of poor dialogue that’s always plagued this franchise’s inhabitants.

Even more puzzling, though, is the decision to frame two Insidious sequels focusing on the Lamberts around plots that instill tedium in the viewer from the get-go. Both Chapter 2 and The Red Door focus on storylines where in-universe characters are kept out of the loop on key details that the audience is already well-aware of. In the case of Chapter 2, it’s Josh Lambert being possessed by an evil ghost (a reveal made apparent in the first movie’s cliffhanger), while The Red Door takes forever to have Josh and Dalton (Ty Simpkins) remember the very existence of The Further. Horror movies often focus on the unknown to terrifying effect. The Insidious sequels, though, compound the boring nature of these films by centering on stories where the audience is waiting around for the characters to grasp obvious information.

The strange storytelling decisions across these Insidious sequels know no bounds, though none of them are weird enough to ever become entertainingly bold. Similarly, the designs of the various demons featured throughout the franchise lack much in the way of imagination. The demon known as The Man with the Fire in His Face is an especially uncreative figure in terms of design, looking like Darth Maul after he's been partying all night at Coachella. Such beasts are often accompanied by music cues making use of the most intrusive parts of Joseph Bishara’s various compositions for the Insidious films. This composer keeps leaning on very predictable instrument choices for horror movie scores (lots of shrieking violins, how daring!) that only heighten how much of a chore it is to sit through these horror movies. Not even the score can liven up the proceedings.

‘Insidious’s Transphobia Sums Up the Boring Nature of These Movies

If there's any character in the Insidious franchise that perfectly encapsulates the overwhelmingly boring nature of these movies, it's the Insidious: Chapter 2 villain Old Parker/Bride in Black (Tom Fitzpatrick). In the original Insidious, this figure is seen tormenting adult Josh in The Further after previously haunting him as a kid. In this sequel, it's revealed that the Bride in Black is actually a person assigned male at birth by the name of Old Parker. This fellow was a deeply tormented person whose psychological trauma stems from him being forced by his cruel mother to be a girl at a young age. As an adult, Old Parker dressed as a woman and murdered ladies before attempting to castrate himself later in life.

Needless to say, Old Parker/The Bride in Black is part of a long trend of pop culture properties that feature trans characters as serial killers, all while presenting the very idea of trans identity as "terrifying." Insidious: Chapter 2 follows in the footsteps of movies like Dressed to Kill or Sleepaway Camp in inviting the audience to be repulsed by a trans woman and associate such characters with vicious acts of murder. It’s a deeply offensive caricature, but it’s also a deeply boring storytelling choice. There are limitless possibilities for adversaries within a horror movie about people who can astral project into a realm of dead spirits. The best Whannell and Wan could do within those confines was rip off a horror movie trope that was already old hat by the late 1980s. There’s really no better microcosm for the rampantly boring narrative impulses of the Insidious movies than this particular antagonist.

There are so many great quiet horror movies out there, the ones that emphasize silence or mundane everyday actions while injecting a subtle eerie atmosphere into the frame. The Insidious franchise clearly wants to hit that kind of glorious filmmaking, but its inclination towards repetitive jump scares, hollow characters, and tension-free narratives robs them of any entertainment. It’s easy to see why various aspects of the Insidious movies resonated with people so powerfully back in 2011. It’s also easy, though, to see how they've become so tedious to watch.