The Insidious franchise has managed to maintain a solid presence in the horror genre since it first let its demonic entities loose on audiences in 2010. After conjuring worldwide scares — and box office receipts — the original horror film exploded into a bona fide franchise with three additional films (and another on the way). With its crafty blend of horror and sci-fi elements, the series boasts original storytelling as well as a particularly spooky atmosphere, mounting dread, and solid scares — not to mention committed performances from its A-list cast.

The film that started it all follows Josh and Renai Lambert (Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne) who become frantic when their young son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins), falls into a coma. But when Dalton's medical condition is paired with a series of inexplicable paranormal events, the Lamberts call upon the aid of parapsychologist Elise Rainier (horror icon and Scream Queen Lin Shaye) to get to the bottom of the horrors plaguing their family. Elise reveals that Dalton isn't in a coma after all; rather, his ability to astral project while sleeping has caused him to get lost in a mysterious, otherworldly realm called "the Further."

While the first two entries revolved around the haunting of the Lambert family, the subsequent films turned back the clock to focus on the life and adventures of Elise before her untimely demise at the end of the first film. It may be easy to think of Elise as a supporting role, but she's actually the most essential element of the franchise. After all, as the one to initiate viewers into the series' mythology, Elise is arguably the most interesting and important character. Removing the spotlight from the Lamberts and shining it on Elise to make her the focus of the action, drama, and scares not only anchors the franchise to a solid emotional throughline, but also raises the plot stakes since we already care about her and are invested in her story.

Unlike paranormal investigators in lesser horror films, Elise isn't a cookie cutter stock character whose only purpose is to walk down shadowy corridors and investigate spooky sounds before being brutally attacked; instead, she's a fully realized and three-dimensional woman with clear and relatable flaws, fears, and desires. For one, she's grieving the loss of her husband, her resulting depression causing her to retire from the work that gave her life purpose. Her grief is strong but her fear of the future and the entities pursing her are stronger. Elise wants to get over her loss, she wants to help people, but the pull of her demons, both literal and metaphorical, is fierce. Her fight in the battle within herself not only makes viewers root for her success, but also gives us a solid reason to become invested in her character throughout the series before the eventual overt horror elements come into play.

Despite her dark past and emotional baggage, Elise has a true hero's journey across the franchise as she rises above her personal obstacles to help others overcome their paranormal horrors. In Insidious: Chapter 3, she pushes aside her own fears about the Further to assist and guide teenager Quinn Brenner (Stefanie Scott) in banishing the dark spirits plaguing her. Elise doesn't hesitate to put the lives of others first in her pursuit to help the young and innocent. Chapter 3 is where Elise really begins to shine as a crucial force of light, optimism, and helping to fostering the audiences' emotional interest in the films' outcomes. And thanks to an incredibly emotionally honest performance from Lin Shaye (who, at 78 years old, is incredibly refreshing to see as a leading lady), Elise becomes a unique presence and the backbone of the franchise. Shaye imbues her with empathy and tenacity, humor and heart, making her a three-dimensional character who's easy to rally behind. Without her, the series runs the risk of devolving into another horror franchise involving stock characters and Spooky Things That Go Bump In The Night.

Thankfully it's not, and her importance is made even more crucial when we're given her origin story in Insidious: The Last Key. Between her murdered mother, abusive father, and her burgeoning psychic abilities, Elise had led a heavy, burden- and trauma-filled life. After all, her eventual leaving home to flee her abusive father also meant abandoning her younger brother, Christian (Bruce Davison), one of her biggest regrets. Here, it's shown that she's much more layered than the plain, gentle older woman that some might mistake her for, while delving into her past provides the series with a solid familial core as it explores the ties and complicated feelings within a family unit. Whether revolving around the safety of Elise's nieces or her potential reconciliation with Christian, the grounded focus on Elise and her family heightens the emotional stakes of each film. When Elise's niece, Melissa (Spencer Locke), is attacked by a demon in the Further, we're invested in her plight because we know how deeply her potential death will affect Elise, especially after the years her brother kept them away from each other.

From the spectral sights of the Further to the spine-chilling demonic entities that await inside, the genre elements of the franchise are believable and frightening not just because of the eerie atmosphere or artistic production design, but because Elise is a grounded (and lovable) character who the franchise has given time to grow and develop across four films. Her beginning as a supporting character to her eventual expansion as the franchise's star allows for a solid anchoring of the series in real and honest emotional stakes without being sappy, something that's unusual for a long-running horror franchise.

There's no doubt that Elise is a badass leading lady. But she's also incredibly smart, compassionate, and empathetic. She's a complete and well-rounded character that does more than provide cool expository dialogue and initiate viewers into the series' spooky mythology; she shoulders the entire franchise. Without Elise (and Shaye), the films would be devoid of their many moments of poignancy. But because she's front and center of the action and character beats, the Insidious series stands apart from its genre contemporaries by proving that character is always king — or, in this case, queen.

