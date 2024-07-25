The Big Picture Insidious franchise paved the way for modern horror with stylish visuals and thick atmosphere.

New Funko Pops showcase iconic demons with unique color palettes and intricate detailing.

Insidious films have become a profitable horror franchise, grossing over $700 million worldwide.

When it comes to modern horror, it feels like James Wan’s Insidious franchise started the ghoulish era that's currently haunting genre fans. Its stylish visuals, committed performances and thick atmosphere are next to none. Now, after over a decade of scaring moviegoers to death with four sequels, Insidious is getting some demonic Funko Pops.

The two new Pops from this set include Red Face Demon who debuted in the original 2011 film, most recently seen in last year's The Red Door, and the Wheezing Demon from Insidious: Chapter 3. When it comes to the Funko brand, these are unique figures due to their contrasting color palettes. The Red Face Demon namesake really shines with piercing yellow eyes that compliment the more hellish features nicely. This includes the character’s eerie hooves. When it comes to the Wheezing Demon, it has a lot of great detail, like the figures' dirty hospital gown, respirator, wrinkled textured skin and sickly red highlights around its soulless eyes. These two iconic film entities now join the Key Demon from The Last Key in Funko’s Insidious line. There's still a long list of demons from the franchise that Funko could do, so it'll be interesting to see if this will be the last time the company will be entering The Further. Funko has shown a lot of love for Wan lately, as these new figures now sit side-by-side with their new Conjuring line and M3GAN Pop.

Do You Dare Enter The Further?

Close

The original Insidious film followed Josh and Renai Lambert after their new perfect home is seemingly haunted and their son Dalton falls into a comma after a mysterious accident. Thinking it's the house, they move hoping that it would be better. However, like most horror fans know now, “It’s not the house that's haunted. It’s your son.” This leads Josh and Renai to get help from psychic Elise Rainier, who unlocks the former's own repressed dark past. A past which includes the frightening realm known as The Further. That realization is Josh’s first step in getting his son back. When Insidious premiered in 2011, no one could have predicted this low budget scare-fest would become one of the most profitable horror franchises in cinematic history. However, Wan combined campy old-school bumps in the night, a dreadful atmosphere and musical score and a few light-hearted laughs to make something truly special. While far from critical success, the franchise has grossed over $700 million worldwide to date. On top of that, some of its sequels, like Chapter 3 and The Red Door, are very underrated in the horror community. Especially Chapter 3, which marked series co-creator and writer Leigh Whannell's directorial debut.

Where Can You Stream ‘Insidious’?

Insidious is currently not available on a streaming service, but you can rent the modern horror classic on most VOD services. The film was also recently released on 4K Blu-ray. As for the Insidious Funko Pop wave, you can pre-order them now for $11.99 USD each on Entertainment Earth's website. They're set to be released in September 2024, just in time for Halloween. These demons join other horror movies like Pet Semetry and The Exorcist: Believer in Funko's spooky seasonal lineup.