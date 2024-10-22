When it comes to popular modern horror franchises, none is arguably as influential as Insidious. The James Wan-directed supernatural film felt like it resurrected an entire sub-genre with its creatively scary visuals, memorably heartfelt performances, and spooky lore. While horror fans wait for the next film in this over-a-decade-long series, they'll be able to tiptoe through the window to a whole new live, immersive Insidious experience early next year.

Step Into The Further

According to Bloody Disgusting, Wan, writer Leigh Whannell, Blumhouse, and Sony Pictures have teamed up with RoadCi Entertainment and GEA Live for Insidious: The Further You Fear. The show is a “heart-pounding live theatrical experience where the lines between reality and fiction blur, constantly challenging what's real and what's imagined, what's safe and what’s dangerous.” Furthermore, there's no “fourth wall to separate them or protect from the unfolding terror.” This is a new story told within the existing continuity of the Insidious films and is hosted by the “real” Specs and Tucker – who are the actual paranormal investigators who inspired the first film. However, in typical Insidious fashion, things go horribly wrong in this haunted theater.

When talking about the upcoming spooky experience, Floris Douwes of GEA Live said, “We have brought some of the most respected names in the horror and entertainment industries together to make this groundbreaking show possible and ensure a hauntingly unforgettable experience for audiences everywhere.” Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum would further tease, “Bringing audiences deeper into The Further with this live experience has been an exciting challenge, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how they respond. Insidious is one of our most popular franchises, with a sixth installment premiering next year, and this is a fresh and frightening new way for fans to experience it.”

What's 'Insidious' About?

Close

The original Insidious followed Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) and his family as they moved into a new house. A house that appears to be haunted. However, as fans know all too well by now, “It’s not the house that's haunted. It’s your son”. Josh’s son, Dalton, soon falls into a deep, mysterious coma. With the help of Elise and her team of paranormal investigators, Josh unlocks dark secrets from his past and his repressed childhood that takes him back to a demonic new realm known as “The Further.” The only way Josh can rescue his son from the demon that's holding him hostage is to confront his past and enter The Further.

While Wan was already a beloved name in the horror community thanks to Saw, Insidious changed the game for the haunted house sub-genre, a more mainstream market, and started a new wave of films that included The Conjuring franchise, Oculus, and Ouija. Thanks to its heightened visuals and truly frightening bumps in the night, there was nothing quite like Insidious. It has also become one of the most successful horror franchises of all time. Over the course of five films, Insidious has made over $700 million worldwide. The latest film, The Red Door, was the highest-grossing film of the franchise to date, making $189 million worldwide.

Where Can You Stream ‘Insidious’?

You can currently stream the first two Insidious films on Peacock, while the live immersive experience will be coming to over 80 theaters in North America starting in January 2025. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 25th. This is ahead of the sixth film, Thread: An Insidious Tale, which hits theaters on August 29, 2025. You can find more information on their website.