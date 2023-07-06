The fifth and reportedly last, Insidious film in the franchise is releasing July 7th and fans are anticipating another terrifying installment. Insidious: The Red Door essentially passes the repressed demon baton from father to son as Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) travels to drop his son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins) off at college. Dalton's college experience is a little more traumatic than gaining the Freshman 15 as demons from his past are resurfacing to haunt the father and son duo. What about Insidious movies makes them truly stand out among other horror franchises, though? The answer to this is their knack for jump scares.

Across the franchise, Insidious tells the story of a family that is plagued by evil no matter where they live. Demons from a fictional world known as The Further infiltrate the home of the Lamberts and force them to fight for their lives. Each member of the family, with the help of Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) and her paranormal team, has to protect themselves from being possessed. Insidious is unique in so many different ways. James Wan took a hard turn from the torture porn horror he was making with his Saw movies and transitioned into supernatural gothic horror and Insidious was born. Wan and writer Leigh Whannell love ghost stories and wanted to become more creative in the horror space instead of being reliant on gore. On James Wan's Facebook page, he said they dove into the world of astral projection to really turn up the creep factor, and they sent it over the moon. It's Insidious movies' exceptional jump scares that the franchise does better than any other horror movie franchise.

The concept of astral projection possession is already a WTF kind of fear, but the type of jump scares in the franchise has been frightening audiences since 2010. So much so that Insidious has been ranked as the scariest jump scare movie by BroadbandChoices since 2021. Insidious won because it had the highest spike in heart rate among other horror films. In addition to that, there are a whopping 24 jump scares in the first Insidious movie. There are lots of reasons to feel these movies are some of the scariest, from the plausible storyline of out-of-body experiences to the from-start-to-finish terror, but it's the jump scares win at the end of setting this franchise apart.

What Makes 'Insidious' Jump Scares So Effective?

Impeccable timing sets Insidious' jump scares apart from the rest. Insidious' jump scares catch the audience in the moments when they least expect them. Any time you watch a horror movie, you can expect the killer to be standing behind the protagonist as they close the bathroom mirror. You can even expect to walk around the corner and be greeted by a slasher or demon, that's standard for jump scares. Insidious is patient and waits its turn to provide those jump scares. Just when we think the moment has passed, James Wan throws something at us that jolts us from our seats and almost makes us spill our popcorn.

One of the most iconic uses of that type of scare is from the red-faced demon. During the scene, Josh, Renai (Rose Byrne), and his mother Lorraine (Barbara Hershey) are seated around the dinner table discussing a dream Lorraine had about their house and a demon. It's a very simple moment in which you're not expecting anything to scare you, but as the scene flashes from Lorraine to Josh, we see the red-faced demon standing torturously close to Josh. He's only on-screen for mere seconds, and it is the defining jump scare of the film. There is nothing that leads up to the audience thinking this scare will happen. It's daylight outside, they're having a normal conversation, and there is no musical giveaway to prepare yourself for it. It is unsettling in all the best ways and will likely make you keep your eyes down the next time you're seated at the dinner table.

How Does Music Play into 'Insidious' Jump Scares?

There is also another terrifying scene that happens in the first Insidious when you least expect it much thanks to a creepy song. When Renai is cleaning up around the house, she walks by her laundry room and completely walks by the ghost of a little boy without noticing. She walks outside and, suddenly, the music that she has playing changes to 'Tiptoe Through The Tulips' by Tiny Tim. This song by itself is enough to make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. We can see that Renai is starting to realize something is off as she goes back into the house. When she does, the ghost of the young boy jumps out of a cabinet just as you think nothing will happen. This jump scare checked all the boxes. Being scared when we least expect it, check. Creepy, high-pitched music accompaniment, check and check. Another jump scare in broad daylight when they typically don't happen, triple-check.

Why Does the Woman in White's 'Insidious: Chapter 2' Jump Scare Stand Out?

And finally, another epochal jump scare is from Insidious: Chapter 2. That's right, the Woman in White has to be added to this already spine-chilling compilation of scares. The scene when Renai is, again, doing household chores (she could really use these examples as to never clean again) and comes face to face with something horrifying. The cinematography used in this scene adds to the scare, sweeping back and forth and moving in ways that make you unsettled watching it. It touts around and tries to make you guess when the jump scare is going to happen, and just when you think it might be over and are getting faked out, The Woman in White lunges out of the shadows. Even though it's Renai's face that she's screaming in, the way Wan and crew captured her yelling "Don't you dare" makes you feel like she has come out of the screen and is screaming in your face. Again, all the boxes being checked create the perfectly unexpected and palpable jump scare.

Insidious: The Red Door looks to continue the trend of doing the jump scare better than any other franchise. Each film elevates the previous success of terrifying audiences, so what can we expect from the fifth installment? We're betting on James Wan and the debut of Patrick Wilson's directorial chops to really knock our socks off and maybe even send us into The Further. All I know is, I definitely won't be doing any laundry or household chores around its release.