The return of the Lambert family is nearly here. Ten years after audiences last saw them save the patriarch Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) from possession in Insidious: Chapter 2, they're ready to finally put it all behind them with the release of Insidious: The Red Door. While Scott Teems penned the screenplay from a story he created with Leigh Whannell, the latest film is an opportunity for the genre veteran Wilson to finally step behind the camera and direct the horror. His predecessor and producer James Wan, along with Blumhouse chief Jason Blum spoke to Collider's Perri Nemiroff about the experience of giving the keys to Wilson and how they assured his directorial debut went as smoothly as possible.

Wilson has certainly left his mark in the modern age of horror. Aside from the Insidious franchise, he's also well known as one of the cornerstones of Wan's The Conjuring universe, playing paranormal expert Ed Warren opposite Vera Farmiga's Lorraine Warren. Despite all his experience in horror films big and small, directing is an entirely new world for him made all the more complicated by the fact he's also starring once again as Josh. One thing that eased the burden, however, was the presence of Blum and Wan. Asked about what seemingly small yet deeply important thing they did to help Wilson get through his debut, Blum said he wanted to fix a common problem in the industry by offering Wilson plenty of time to make the film:

"We allowed for a more generous schedule. James will tell you, the system is so screwed up because the more experience you have and the more successful you are as a director, the longer a schedule you need, and actually, the people who need a longer schedule are first-time directors because they don't know what they're doing. They don't know what's gonna wind up in the movie and not. They need time to experiment. Experienced directors, they know. So I think one of the small things that we did is allow for a longer schedule for him to have because he was a first-time director"

Wan Was Always Willing to Be a Sounding Board for Wilson

Wan, meanwhile, was more than willing to be Wilson's sounding board. Given his experience directing the Insidious and Conjuring franchises as well as much more, Wan was able to pull from his experience to help the actor behind the camera and talk over his many ideas for the franchise. Wan had a similar experience himself during the early days of the Insidious franchise, having engaged in a collaborative filmmaking style with Whannell on the first three films. Whannell made his directorial debut with Insidious: Chapter 3 after serving as a sounding board for Wan during the first two films for which he penned the script. Wan wanted to foster a similar environment for Wilson, adding:

"Yeah, and for me, it was really just being there for Patrick as a sounding board. He would just text me at all hours of the day with ideas and thoughts and stuff like that, and I would just kind of respond to him. I would get back to him with like, “Oh, yeah, that's cool. What about this? What about that?” And we would just sort of bounce ideas back and forth. That was the kind of collaboration I had with Leigh and I wanted to kind of afford Patrick that as well. Whether it was the script or the story or designing of the demons or the craft of camerawork and all that stuff, I just wanted to be there for him so that he felt like he could pretty much ask me anything if he needs anything."

Insidious: The Red Door will pick up a full decade since viewers last saw the Lambert family with Dalton (Ty Simpkins) heading off to college with help from his father. Their repressed demons begin to creep back into their lives, forcing them to learn about the secrets their family has kept and make another trip back to the Further to bring this to an end once and for all. Rose Byrne also returns as Renai Lambert along with Andrew Astor and Lin Shaye.

The Lambert family finally returns on July 7. Check out the trailer below.