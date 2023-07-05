A ticking metronome lulls you into a resting state. Open your eyes and the surrounding room is different. Not a completely new space from where you left, just darker, with a fog lying low to the ground. Maybe this is your first time in this place of shadows, or maybe you’ve been here before. Danger is close, that will become apparent soon enough. The living should not visit, but movie audiences aee a different story. It’s time to return to the screeching violin thrills and chills of Insidious, a franchise with a desaturated color grading that could rival the paleness in Tim Burton movies.

Going by chronological order, the third and fourth movies are prequels that place Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) in the forefront. She’s the anchor, a psychic medium who radiates warmth and who does not underestimate what resides out in the astral dimension she calls, "the Further." What Shaye contributes to the series can’t be denied, she makes melodramatic lines sound like a plausible warning: “If you call out to one of the dead, all of them can hear you.” At last, Insidious: The Red Door (2023) will bring the story to the modern day. Keep a steady stride as we look back on where the previous movies left the central characters, those benevolent and malignant. Into the Further we go!

What Happens to Elise and Her Ghost Hunters in the Insidious Movies?

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) explores how Elise and the Spectral Sightings pair in Specs (Leigh Whannell) and Tucker (Angus Sampson) find each other. They share an encounter through their attempts to save a family in peril. Elise has stepped away from a hands-on approach, due to grieving the loss of her husband and a threat from the Further. Because time doesn’t exist like it does in the living world, Elise learns she is doomed to be killed by the Bride in Black entity. This fate is inevitable, she succumbs to it during the ending of the first Insidious. But Elise understands she can’t be afraid of what will happen. Chapter 3 sees her find new strength as she forms a partnership with Specs and Tucker.

Insidious: The Last Key (2018) gives insight into Elise’s dark childhood. She and her brother were abused by their father, who himself was under the influence of a malicious spirit. The Spectral Sightings men usually help ease the tension of the scenes they are in, like when Specs geeks out over rare pop culture memorabilia or Tucker perpetually eats something upon meeting a new client. These mannerisms are funnier than the gag that goes on way too long in this fourth movie that has Tucker describe Elise and Spectral Sightings as “She’s psychic. We’re sidekick.”

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), the most recent appearance of Specs and Tucker sees the tech nerds return to help the Lamberts as the family’s haunting continues. But with Elise gone, they’re lost. They turn to Carl (Steve Coulter), a nervous medium who tosses dice to get answers from his readings. While Specs and Tucker grieve their loss of Elise, even the movie can’t let her go. She returns as a spirit who chooses to not move on. In life and now in death, Elise knows there is more help she can give, postponing a reunion with her late husband. A young Jenna Ortega is part of the new family that needs her expertise and in the final minutes of Chapter 2, Elise realizes the most vicious entity from the dark realm is back.

Who Is the Lipstick-Face Demon?

Chapter 3 and The Last Key glimpse the Lipstick-Face Demon (Joseph Bishara, also the movie’s composer), consisting of a terrible CGI face for a jump scare. If this is how the Demon looked, it might warrant the jokes comparing it to a Darth Maul-wannabe. In the original Insidious (2011), the official introduction to the creature puts Bishara in makeup and prosthetics, truly creating an unsettling supernatural villain that is the thing of nightmares. Dalton (Ty Simpkins), one of the young sons of the Lambert family, is its target, with his body nearly possessed.

Out in the Further, the Lipstick-Face Demon lives in the rare place with actual color. Enter his lair by walking down a hall of candelabras. A red light glows throughout a grand manor with a cathedral-high ceiling and ornate windows. In a room crowded with marionette dolls, the Demon sharpens its claws while listening to Tiny Tim on a phonograph. It should be said, director James Wan is responsible for corrupting the innocence of Tiny Tim's falsetto vocals which late '90s and early 2000s kids associated with the pilot episode of Spongebob Squarepants. Anyhow, it isn't Krabby Patties the Demon craves more of. It craves life. While Elise and Josh (Patrick Wilson) are able to save Dalton, they do not definitively stop the Lipstick-Face Demon. It will be back in The Red Door, and it's looking to be just as dangerous, if not more so.

What Happens to the Lambert Family?

In the debut entry, Renai (Rose Byrne) stays at home to care for baby Kali and build a music portfolio. This means Renai is the first to come in contact with the various folks that slip out of the Further. Her husband Josh doesn’t remember that, like his son Dalton, he too could visit the dimension. Using his astral projecting ability, Josh is able to rescue his son. But this ends up in him getting possessed by the Bride in Black, the entity that haunted him as a boy. A possessed Josh then kills Elise. It's fair to say, the family’s relief in getting Dalton is short-lived as more dire trouble arises.

Insidious: Chapter 2 is the last time we see the Lambert Family, and it gives the biggest look into the mythology surrounding them. In 1986, Elise suppressed a young Josh’s memories, blocking his astral projecting. 25 years later, Josh’s astral body is now stuck in the Further, and a song his wife has been working on acts as a tether to his humanity. Renai goes through so much in the first movie, Chapter 2 is nice enough to give her a break. Of course, that happens by her being knocked out cold by an entity. In Renai’s absence, Josh’s mother Lorraine (Barbara Hershey) gets more to do in the story, helping out Specs and Tucker find a way to vanquish the Bride in Black. They learn the ghost took on the Bride as a serial killer persona after severe childhood trauma.

What Is Astral Projecting?

An older Dalton heads off to college in the upcoming fifth installment. Back in the first movie, his astral body was trapped in the Lipstick-Face Demon’s lair, while his human body remained in a coma. In Chapter 2, the boy’s astral projecting skills grow stronger as he escapes several encounters with “visitors” from the Further. He is even capable of putting himself to sleep within seconds. Chapter 2 reverses the roles from the first time around, now Dalton is the one to help his trapped father. They escape and in the end, they resolve to suppress their astral abilities to get rid of the possibility of another harrowing experience. It’s easier said than done, Josh already tried this with ineffectual results.

Easily one of the best parts of the Insidious franchise is the element of astral projection. Should a character be a gifted traveler and unwillingly drift off too far, there is no way to avoid getting taken by the entities there. Insidious: The Red Door finds the Lambert family facing the Further once more, and this new chapter invites audiences back to the nocturnal realm that is home to monsters, lost souls, and travelers who have gone astray.