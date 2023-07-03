First Appearances: Josh Lambert (Wilson), Renai Lambert (Byrne), Dalton Lambert (Simpkins), Elise Ranier (Shaye), Kali Lambert (Bowie), Foster Lambert (Astor), Loraine Lambert (Hershey), Steven “Specs” (Whannell), Tucker (Sampson), The Bride in Black (Friedman), Lipstick-Face Demon (Bishara), and Long-Haired Fiend (LaRose)

Main Evil Entities: The Bride in Black, Lipstick-Face Demon, Long-Haired Fiend

Major Deaths/Victims of The Further: Josh Lambert, Dalton Lambert, Elise Ranier

The first film in the franchise follows the Lambert family as they settle into their newly purchased home. After their eldest son, Dalton experiences a fright and a minor fall in the attic. He slips into a coma the following morning. The doctors at the hospital are clueless as to what could have medically caused this, so they send him home after months of testing. Supernatural occurrences continue, which convinces his mother, Renai, that their new house is haunted.

The Lamberts move, but the supernatural activities follow them, becoming increasingly more pronounced and regular. She consults with psychic Elise Ranier and her paranormal investigator team, Specs, and Tucker, who believe Dalton is the one being haunted, and that no matter where they go, the entities will continue to come for him. Elise believes that Dalton has the ability to astral project his consciousness in his sleep, thinking he is only dreaming. The night he fell into a coma, he sent his consciousness too far and got lost in a realm known as “The Further,” a place filled with the tormented souls of the deceased. As long as his consciousness remains there, his comatose body acts as a beacon for various entities to use as a re-entry vessel into the world of the living.

Upon finding that this ability is hereditary, Josh’s mother, Loraine, admits that Josh exhibited similar behavior as a child (portrayed by Josh Felman). She claimed to see a woman in a black dress appear in old photographs behind young Josh, creeping closer as time passed. Knowing that he is the only one who can astral project his consciousness into The Further to find and retrieve his son, Josh agrees to do so through hypnosis. He can find Dalton, and the two of them battle through the hellish landscape of The Further, encountering horrific demons and entities along the way.

When the both of them awaken, all seems to be right once more, but Elise senses something is off about Josh’s behavior. She questions him as her suspicions grow but isn’t convinced until she snaps a photo of Josh on her phone. The image reveals that the old woman in a black dress who tormented Josh as a child had taken over his body when his consciousness was projected into The Further. “Josh” becomes enraged at this exposure and strangles Elise to death. When Renai discovers her body, she notices the photo of “Josh” that Elise took just before her death, learning the truth of what happened.