Dating back to 2010, the Insidious franchise has been horrifying and haunting fans with four feature films and a fifth installment coming out July 7. Created by Leigh Whannell, who also wrote films such as Saw and Dead Silence, the first two films were directed by James Wan (Malevolent), with the third directed by Whannell and the fourth by Adam Robitel (The Taking of Deborah Logan). Patrick Wilson will direct the latest installment of the franchise. “Insidious,” by definition, means “proceeding in a gradual, subtle way, but with harmful effects,” which is precisely the perfect reason to name the franchise, as the demonic entities slowly encroach on the lives of the living throughout each movie.

Between the four existing films, the franchise has raked in over $542 million worldwide on a combined budget of $26.5 million. Let’s break down the cast, plot, and all those fun details about each movie and what to expect from the franchise in the near future.

Insidious (2010)

Director: James Wan | Release Date: April 1, 2011 | Run Time: 101 minutes | Budget: $1.5 million | Box Office: $100.1 million

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Barbara Hershey, Lin Shaye, Ty Simpkins, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson, Andrew Astor, Brynn and Madison Bowie, Philip Friedman, Joseph Bishara, and J. LaRose

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Director: James Wan | Release Date: September 13, 2011 | Run Time: 106 minutes | Budget: $5 million | Box Office: $161.9 million

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Barbara Hershey, Lin Shaye, Ty Simpkins, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson, Andrew Astor, Brynn and Madison Bowie, J. LaRose, Steve Coulter, Hank Harris, Jocelin Donahue, Lindsay Heim, Garrett Ryan, Tom Fitzpatrick, Tyler Griffin, and Danielle Bisutti

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Director: Leigh Whannell | Release Date: June 5, 2015 | Run Time: 98 minutes | Budget: $11 million | Box Office: $113 million

Cast: Lin Shaye, Dermot Mulroney, Stefanie Scott, Garrett Ryan, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson, Hayley Kiyoko, Joseph Bishara, Michael Reid MacKay, Tom Fitzpatrick, Steve Coulter, Phyllis Applegate, Tate Berney, Ashton Moio, and Ele Keats

Insidious: The Last Key (2018)

Director: Adam Robitel | Release Date: January 5, 2018 | Run Time: 103 minutes | Budget: $10 million | Box Office: $167.9 million

Cast: Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson, Ava Kolker, Hana Hayes, Spencer Locke, Caitlin Gerard, Bruce Davison, Pierce Pope, Thomas Robie, Aleque Reid, Javier Botet, Joseph Bishara, Kirk Acevedo, Josh Stewart, and Tessa Ferrer

Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

Director: Patrick Wilson | Release Date: July 7, 2023 | Run Time: 107 minutes | Budget: ~$10 million | Box Office: TBD

Thread: An Insidious Tale (TBA)

