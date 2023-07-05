There have been so many fun modern horror franchises that have terrorized moviegoers over the last decade. However, none have reinvented the genre like Insidious. Leigh Whannell and James Wan created a franchise that restarted the haunted house genre for a new age. Through the 2010s, the franchise would see three sequels that were major box office successes for Sony and Blumhouse. Now, a decade after Insidious: Chapter 2 put a close to the Lambert family’s initial haunt, Insidious: The Red Door returns us to where the franchise began with “The Further” giving horror’s favorite family a new hellish nightmare. If you need to be caught up on the scary story so far stars Patrick Wilson and Ty Simpkins have every genre fan covered with a new spooky series recap.

Into The Further

The on screen father-son duo take us through the plot of the first two films. A young family led by Josh (Wilson) and Renai Lambert (Rose Byrne) are left horrified when their son Dalton (Simpkins) goes mysteriously into a coma. After Exhausting every medical avenue they turn to psychic Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) and the rest is horror history. Josh learns about his dark past involving astral projection and another dimension called The Further. Josh goes to The Further to save Dalton, but in doing so gets taken over by a demon.That’s where Chapter 2 picks up. Wilson got to live out his Jack Nicholson Shining fantasies as he went on a murderous rampage throughout the Lambert household. In a reverse of the first movie Dalton must re-enter The Further to save his Dad.

There are a lot more bloody twists and turns to the first two films than that, but Insidious is a ride that every horror fan needs to take at least once. The thick atmosphere, rich lore, insanely traumatizing imagery, and complex performances are like nothing else in the genre. It’s so uniquely terrifying with its later prequels focused on Elise, Chapter 3 and The Last Key, being much better than any horror franchise continuation has any right to be.Chapter 3 is, without a doubt, one of the scariest films to come out in the last decade.

What’s The Red Door About?

This recap also gives fans a sneak peek at The Red Door. Taking place a decade after Chapter 2, this legacy sequel sees the return of the Lambert family as Dalton's off to college. However, both Josh and Dalton have been experiencing some unexplainable creepy things lately that could be the work of The Further. They may have gotten their mind whipped by Elise, but The Further hasn’t forgotten about them and famous entities like the “lipstick face demon” are out for some blood-soaked revenge. Beside the fact that the original cast is returning for this film, The Red Door also marks Wilson’s directorial debut. Wilson has been a beloved genre icon for years thanks to The Conjuring and Insidious franchise, so it’s going to be very exciting to see what this brilliant actor brings behind the camera.

When Does The Red Door Release?

Insidious: The Red Door haunts theaters on July 7, 2023. To coincide with the release, the original Insidious also just released on 4K Blu-ray. While horror fans anxiously wait to reopen The Red Door, you can view the Insidious recap video down below.