Back in 2018, horror auteur Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions dropped a bombshell that caught the attention of horror movie fans everywhere. In an interview with CinePop, Blum said, "We almost did Insidious and Sinister... and I still feel like we might do that. So I think so. I think we're gonna cross our worlds at some point. I don't know how yet. But we're gonna try." That's right, an Insidious/Sinister crossover, which some posited could run with the title Insinister (Sinisidious?). The potential of two powerful modern horror franchises coming together is simply delicious. Yet there has been little to no progress, or word, since then. In fact, we'll see a fifth entry in the Insidious franchise, Insidious: The Red Door, which is in theaters now, before seeing anything that delivers on Blum's promise. So why haven't we seen an Insidious/Sinister crossover yet?

How Do 'Insidious' and 'Sinister' Compare to Each Other?

The biggest hurdle for a crossover of Insidious and Sinister, and a possible reason why it hasn't happened yet, is the tonal disparity between the two. Insidious leans heavily, and effectively, on jump scares, but does also have its lighter moments, however few and far between they may be. Sinister, on the other hand, succeeds in how just offsetting and unnatural the events in the film are. Children killing their families, regardless of whether they are driven by a maniacal Babylonian deity or not, just shouldn't happen, which makes the unsettling revelation at the end of the film that much more impactful. The protagonists of both films play into that tonal disparity as well. The Lamberts in Insidious are innocents, having done nothing to bring about the horror that is afflicting the family. The kindly psychic Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) reaches out to help, a light amidst the darkness. These people are relatable, these people could be us.

There are no lights amidst the darkness in Sinister, and that includes the lead in the film, Ethan Hawke's Ellison Oswalt. The true crime writer and his family move into a beautiful home, but only Ellison knows the dark history of their new digs. The home's previous inhabitants were the Stevenson family, murdered by hanging, with 10-year-old Stephanie Stevenson (Victoria Leigh) nowhere to be found. He purposely moved his family hoping to write about the case, and maybe learn about where young Stephanie has disappeared. Worse, Ellison has purposely not told his wife and children about the murders that took place there. Unlike Patrick Wilson's Josh Lambert, Ellison is not an innocent. The horrific events that befall him and his family represent a comeuppance for the selfish Ellison, a punishment for his hubris. In saying all that, that tonal difference, as wide as it is, can certainly be overcome.

‘Sinister’ and ‘Insidious’ Pack a Serious One-Two Punch, but Only One Is Still in the Ring

The first films in both franchises have been very impactful, with Sinister and Insidious coming in at number 1 and number 2 respectively in the 2020 "Science of Scare Project" as the two scariest movies of all time (Host did knock them down one notch from 2021 on, but top 3 is still pretty decent). Since then, the franchises have gone in very separate directions. The Sinister franchise to date has only garnered one sequel, Sinister 2. That sequel was critically savaged (our own Perri Nemiroff only gave the film a C+), and its worldwide box-office returns made just over half of what the first film made ($54,104,225 vs. $87,727,807), effectively killing the franchise. Insidious has proven far, far more successful. The third sequel in the franchise, 2018's Insidious: The Last Key, actually bettered the box office of Insidious Chapter 2, the most successful of the films before then. And there's no sign of Insidious slowing down anytime soon. The newest film, Insidious: The Red Door, is projected to earn between $20M-$27M on its opening weekend, and The Further will be expanding even.. further with a new film in the franchise, Thread: An Insidious Tale, coming in the near future.

Nevertheless, a crossover of the franchises could really be something special. Unlike 2003's Freddy vs. Jason, which was held up due to two different studios owning the IP on each character, both Sinister and Insidious are under Blumhouse Productions. It would be fairly easy to explain how the worlds collide, with Bughuul (Nick King) possibly residing in an unexplored corner of "The Further." Since we don't see what startles Elise at the end of Insidious Chapter 2, having Bughuul enter then makes for a convenient segue. Better yet, Insidious could pull the same trick that — SPOILER — Transformers: Rise of the Beasts does for the G.I. Joe franchise by referencing Sinister in the final minutes.

But why haven't we seen anything yet? Chalk it up to a combination of what we've talked about here. It's easy to lay out why a crossover would work, or how it could work, but the reality is much more difficult. Using Transformers to reboot another franchise, one on life-support, and shares the same fan base is much easier than using the highly popular Insidious to raise a Sinister franchise, which died by its own hand, with a fan base that skews a little darker. And a story that honors the strengths of both franchises, while bridging the tonal differences, would be a Herculean task for any writer. Jason Blum confirmed as much in a more recent interview with Cinepop, saying, "I think it would be fun, but we need to find the right story. We developed it for a while, but we could never think of a big movie. And I didn’t want to do one movie just to combine the two franchises. I wanted to make a movie that felt really good. We never had a great idea, but I’m up for it.." Until that great idea hits, we await Insinistersidious, hoping it will haunt our dreams someday soon.